Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
Brent oil prices above $100 again after Khamenei signals Hormuz will stay shut

Brent oil prices above $100 again after Khamenei signals Hormuz will stay shut

Khamenei said Iran would keep up its attacks on its Gulf Arab neighbours and use the effective closure of Hormuz as leverage against the United States and Israel

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Mar 12, 2026 8:50 PM IST
Brent oil prices above $100 again after Khamenei signals Hormuz will stay shutIran's attacks on shipping traffic and energy infrastructure in the Persian Gulf has pushed oil back above $100 a barrel

Brent prices climbed back above $100 per barrel on Thursday, moments after Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, said the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed.

Also read: Iran's new Ayatollah says Hormuz must remain closed

In his first address since assuming the role of Supreme Leader, Khamenei said Iran would keep up its attacks on its Gulf Arab neighbours and use the effective closure of Hormuz as leverage against the United States and Israel.

Advertisement

Also read: 'It can't happen now': US Navy not ready to escort oil tankers through Hormuz

Also, fresh reports of strikes on shipping helped push Brent crude up by more than 9% on Thursday. WTI, the US benchmark, rose by a similar margin to trade above $95 a barrel.

The surge came despite the International Energy Agency (IEA) announcing on Wednesday that it would release a record 400 million barrels of oil from emergency reserves in an attempt to limit the economic impact.

A spokesperson for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned on Wednesday that any vessel linked to the United States, Israel or their allies would be targeted. "You will not be able to artificially lower the price of oil. Expect oil at $200 per barrel," the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Chris Wright said on Thursday that the United States Navy would not escort oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Khamenei said that all capabilities must be utilised to close Hormuz and action must be taken in all areas where the "enemies are vulnerable". He said resistance in Yemen will also do its job and that he has given a green signal to the Houthis to attack American ships in the Red Sea.

 

 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 12, 2026 8:43 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today