Brokerages get bullish on SBI post Q4 earnings: Time to buy the stock?

SBI share rose 4 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 418.90 in early trade after the lender reported an 81 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit to Rs 6,451 crore for the quarter ended March 2021.

The stock opened 4 per cent higher at Rs 417.15 against the previous close of Rs 401.10. The stock has gained 172 per cent in one year and risen 49 per cent since the beginning of this year. The public sector lender's share stands higher than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, and 200 day moving averages.

Market cap of the bank rose to Rs 3,66,355.30 crore on BSE.

"The bank is making strong progress on earnings normalization (FY21 RoE of ~9.3%). We expect it to deliver FY22E/FY23E RoE of 13.9%/15%, even as we build in credit cost at 1.6%/1.1%. We maintain our 'BUY' rating with a revised target price of Rs 530 per share," said Motilal Oswal.

It further said the management has prudently improved PCR to 71%. It holds unutilised COVID provisions of Rs 6,300 crore. The bank is well on track to keep credit costs under control.

CLSA has also maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock and raised its target price to Rs 650 per share.

"FY21 slippages at less than 1.2 percent of loans were best in class, with the corporate credit cycle turning and retail slippages at less than 0.5 percent of loans. We conservatively expect SBI ROEs to inch up to about 15 percent by FY23F; current valuations at 0.7x Mar-23 book are undemanding," it added.

Sharekhan has given a target price of Rs 520 per share. It expects NII and profitability to reflate in the next 2-3 years, helped by higher margins. The brokerage house also expects ROEs of 12%-14% by FY2022E/FY2023E, helped by better profitability.

"SBI posted strong performance on the asset quality front wherein slippages and restructuring were within guidance while sufficient provisioning buffer also provides comfort. Business growth was in line with estimates while profitability was boosted by a sharp jump in other income," noted ICICI Direct.

"We expect RoA of 0.6% and RoE of 10% by FY22E with scope to improve gradually. We maintain our 'BUY' rating with a revised target price of Rs 500 per share, valuing the stock at ~1.2x FY23E ABV for standalone bank and subsidiaries valued at Rs 150 post holding company discount," the brokerage house added.

HSBC mentioned that SBI's asset quality performance is better than peers and underlying operating trends are stable. It maintained a 'Buy' call with a target price of 485 per share.

It further added that a weaker-than-expected recovery in the economy and stress for SME/Agri customers are key risks.

Nomura expects a 37 per cent rally in SBI stock price, with a price target of Rs 550 per share.

"The second wave of COVID-19 may cause greater distress in Tier III & below geographies and SBI could face relatively higher NPLs vs. the first wave. But, we feel SBI may still undershoot the FY21 credit cost," it added.

The bank's net interest income jumped 19% over the year-earlier to Rs 27,067 crore as against a projection of Rs 28,853 crore. SBI's other income too increased 21.6% to Rs 16,225 crore.

Its asset quality improved in the reported period, with its gross non-performing asset ratio at 4.98% as on March 31, 2021, as against 5.44% as of December. The bank's NPA ratio, too, increased 31 basis points successively to 1.5%.

The bank's central board has also announced a dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2021. The dividend payment date is fixed on June 18, 2021, SBI said.