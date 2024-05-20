Cipla Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.36% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

20 May 2024, 3:41:39 PM IST
Cipla Ltd shares close at ₹1,404.05, up 0.36%
20 May 2024, 3:33:34 PM IST
Cipla Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Cipla Ltd closed at ₹1,404.05, up 0.36%. The day's high was ₹1,407.30 and low was ₹1,400.25, and the total traded volume stood at 60,540.
20 May 2024, 3:17:18 PM IST
20 May 2024, 3:11:09 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,005.94, Nifty at 22,502.00 at 12:48 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 88.91 points to 74,005.94 at 12:48 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 35.90 to 22,502.00 points as of 12:48 IST.
20 May 2024, 3:03:03 PM IST
20 May 2024, 2:46:45 PM IST
20 May 2024, 2:32:35 PM IST
Cipla Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.36%; m-cap at 1.13 Lakh Crore
The Cipla Ltd stock has gained 2.35% in 1 day, lost 5.98% in the 1 week, lost 5.86% in 1 month, lost 6.64% 3 months, gained 8.02% in 6 months, gained 41.84% in 1 year, gained 14.16% in 3 years, and gained 19.25% in 5 years.
20 May 2024, 2:16:20 PM IST
Cipla Ltd: 52-week high & low
Cipla Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,519.00 and 52-week low of ₹913.00. At last count, the stock was up 0.36% at ₹1,404.05.
20 May 2024, 1:47:51 PM IST
60,540 Cipla Ltd shares change hands
The Pharmaceuticals company saw 60,540 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
20 May 2024, 1:31:30 PM IST
Cipla Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Cipla Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
20 May 2024, 1:17:19 PM IST
20 May 2024, 1:03:10 PM IST
20 May 2024, 12:46:52 PM IST
20 May 2024, 12:32:42 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Cipla Ltd with peer listed stocks
20 May 2024, 12:02:14 PM IST
Cipla Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹51.05, Cipla Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 27.50 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.24 times its price-to-book ratio.
20 May 2024, 11:45:56 AM IST
20 May 2024, 11:33:47 AM IST
20 May 2024, 11:17:32 AM IST
20 May 2024, 11:03:20 AM IST
Cipla Ltd versus peer group stocks
20 May 2024, 10:47:05 AM IST
Cipla Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Cipla Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 12:48 IST stands at 60,540.
20 May 2024, 10:16:35 AM IST
