Coal India Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.25% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

Business Today Desk | Updated May 14, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

Coal India Ltd Stock Price Live: The Coal India Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Coal India Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹456.00, down 1.0%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹487.60 and ₹223.25 in the last one year. At last count, the Coal India Ltd sector company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹2.74 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Coal India Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

14 May 2024, 3:42:38 PM IST

Coal India Ltd shares close at ₹448.50, up 1.01%

14 May 2024, 3:32:24 PM IST

Shares of Coal India Ltd closed at ₹448.50, up 1.25%. The day's high was ₹450.65 and low was ₹445.10, and the total traded volume stood at 6,590,315.
14 May 2024, 3:18:06 PM IST

14 May 2024, 3:13:59 PM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 73,059.95, Nifty at 22,246.05 at 15:10 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 283.82 points to 73,059.95 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 142.00 to 22,246.05 points as of 15:10 IST.
14 May 2024, 3:03:51 PM IST

14 May 2024, 2:49:37 PM IST

14 May 2024, 2:33:21 PM IST

Coal India Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.93%; m-cap at 2.76 Lakh Crore

The Coal India Ltd stock has lost 0.62% in 1 day, gained 3.03% in the 1 week, gained 2.77% in 1 month, gained 12.86% 3 months, gained 44.43% in 6 months, gained 92.42% in 1 year, gained 50.58% in 3 years, and gained 12.5% in 5 years.
14 May 2024, 2:17:06 PM IST

Coal India Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹487.60 and 52-week low of ₹223.25. At last count, the stock was up 1.13% at ₹447.95.
14 May 2024, 1:46:38 PM IST

3,890,467 Coal India Ltd shares change hands

The Mining & Mineral products company saw 3,890,467 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
14 May 2024, 1:32:20 PM IST

Here’s how Coal India Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
14 May 2024, 1:18:06 PM IST

14 May 2024, 1:14:00 PM IST

Coal India Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹487.60 and 52-week low of ₹223.25. At last count, the stock was up 1.17% at ₹448.55.
14 May 2024, 12:47:27 PM IST

14 May 2024, 12:33:15 PM IST

14 May 2024, 12:02:48 PM IST

At earnings per share of ₹60.69, Coal India Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 1.36 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 3.31 times its price-to-book ratio.
14 May 2024, 11:46:29 AM IST

14 May 2024, 11:34:20 AM IST

2,413,209 Coal India Ltd shares change hands

The Mining & Mineral products company saw 2,413,209 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
14 May 2024, 11:18:04 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 72,997.41, Nifty at 22,143.50 at 11:15 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 221.28 points to 72,997.41 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 39.45 to 22,143.50 points as of 11:15 IST.
14 May 2024, 11:03:52 AM IST

14 May 2024, 10:47:37 AM IST

Coal India Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of Coal India Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 1,863,361.
14 May 2024, 10:21:15 AM IST

Coal India Ltd stock up 3.03% in 5 days

While the Coal India Ltd share gained 0.62% today, the scip is up 2.77% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 44.43% and one-year return of 92.42%.
