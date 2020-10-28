Delta Corp share zooms 11% as Goa government allows casinos to operate from November 1

Delta Corp share price rose 11 percent intraday amid reports that the Goa government has allowed casinos to reopen from November 1. Share price of Delta Corp has gained after 2 days of consecutive fall. The stock opened with a gain of 2.54% at Rs 111 against previous close of Rs 108.25 on BSE.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 120 , rising 10.85%. Delta Corp share trades higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200-day moving averages. The share has lost 41.64% in one year and fallen 42.01% since the beginning of this year.

The stock has gained 68 percent in the last 6 months. It touched 52-week high of Rs 224.75 on December 2, 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 54 on March 25, 2020.

Total 4.89 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 5.62 crore. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3065 crore on BSE. Later , the share closed 6.70% or Rs 7.25 higher at Rs 115.20

The Goa government has allowed casinos in the state to restart operations which have been shut since March when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in the country.

Announcing the decision, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said Wednesday that the decision was taken with a view to "promote tourism activity in the state." The casinos in the state had been urging the government to allow the restart of operations, which they said would help boost the tourism arrivals in the state and provide an added attraction to tourists visiting the state.

