Diwali Muhurat Trading 2022 Live News: Sensex, Nifty set to open on a higher note

Diwali Muhurat Trading Updates Today: Indian equity indices would conduct a one-hour special 'muhurat' trading session on Monday, marking the beginning of Samvat 2079 -- the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali.
Trading would start on BSE and NSE from 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm. The block deal session will take place from 5:45 pm to 6 pm and the pre-opening session will be held between 6 pm and 6:08 pm, the exchanges said in a notification.
While the regular trading on the bourses remains closed on account of Diwali and Laxmi Pujan every year, the activity starts for an hour for 'muhurat' trading.
The old ritual has been retained and observed for ages by the trading community. It is widely believed that trading during the 'muhurat' (auspicious hour), brings prosperity and financial growth to the stakeholders.
Here are the 'muhurat' trading Live Updates:
The 'Muhurat' for one-hour special trading session is announced according to the auspicious planetary positions. A lot of enthusiasm & interest is seen among new as well as active traders and investors across the country during the 'Muhurat' Session. More than booking profits, investors are particularly enthusiastic to participate in this customary and auspicious trading ritual. (Read more)
Markets would remain closed on Wednesday (October 26) for 'Diwali Balipratipada'.
Corporate earnings and global trends would set the tone for the equity market this week ahead where volatility may also come into play amid the scheduled monthly derivatives expiry, market participants said.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a higher opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 34.5 points or 0.19 per cent to trade at 17,878.5.
Muhurat trading will be lighted up by fireworks from the bulls who are set to charge with the support from the mother market US which was strong last Friday, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. Investors should be cautious since there are major challenges ahead, particularly rising interest rates and the unknown trajectory of the Ukraine war, he added.
Trading would happen across various segments like equity, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures & options, and securities lending & borrowing (SLB).
