Diwali Muhurat Trading 2022 Live News: Sensex, Nifty set to open on a higher note

Diwali Muhurat Trading Updates Today: Indian equity indices would conduct a one-hour special 'muhurat' trading session on Monday, marking the beginning of Samvat 2079 -- the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali.

Trading would start on BSE and NSE from 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm. The block deal session will take place from 5:45 pm to 6 pm and the pre-opening session will be held between 6 pm and 6:08 pm, the exchanges said in a notification.

While the regular trading on the bourses remains closed on account of Diwali and Laxmi Pujan every year, the activity starts for an hour for 'muhurat' trading.

The old ritual has been retained and observed for ages by the trading community. It is widely believed that trading during the 'muhurat' (auspicious hour), brings prosperity and financial growth to the stakeholders.

Here are the 'muhurat' trading Live Updates: