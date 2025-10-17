Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025: Check day, date, time & details for this session on NSE, BSE

Diwali is just around the corner and Dalal Street investors are waiting for the festival of lights to seek blessings from the goddess Lakshmi for generational wealth creation. The Indian stock market celebrates Diwali with the annual Muhurat trading session, a special hour when investors make their first investments and trade for the new Hindu financial year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Here are the all key details about Muhurat trading that you need to know before the new Samvat 2082 begins:



What is Muhurat Trading?

Muhurat trading is one hour of special trading sessions when stock markets are open to celebrate the beginning of new samvat. The tradition began way back in 1957 as BSE and the idea behind is to begin the new year of trade with investing towards prosperity and good fortune. The term 'Muhurat' means an auspicious moment to begin something new.



When is Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025?

This year Muhurat Trading will take place on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. The special trading session will be held from 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm. Preceding this, the market will have a 15 minute pre-open session from 1.30 pm to 1.45 pm and post close modification will be done until 2.55 pm. Both exchanges- BSE and NSE will follow the same timings.



Advertisement

Significance of Muhurat Trading

Muhurat Trading is just now about making new investments in the new year. It's a decade old ritual where investments are made to create generational wealth, inviting prosperity and good fortune to their portfolios. Usually, the spirit of Muhurat Trading lies in 'buying' something for the future generations with a good intention.



Who can trade during Muhurat Trading?

All the investors, who have an active demat account, can trade during the Muhurat Trading. It means that all retail and institutional investors can place orders during the Muhurat Trading session. Also, there is no limit for the size of order as an investor can buy a single stock also. However, one must confirm with the broker about segments and instruments they will permit during the Muhurat window.



Advertisement

How to trade on Muhurat Trading

Participating in Muhurat Trading is very simple, thanks to ease of investment through various new age platforms. One can choose the stock(s) as per their financial goals, and place the trade during the main trading session on October 21 between 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm. Interestingly, some broking firms are offering zero brokerage during the Muhurat Trading session.

Settlement of trade

One should note that Muhurat Trading session is a special one hour window and not a pure trading day. All equity delivery orders placed on October 20 and 21 (during the Muhurat Trading window) shall be settled on October 23 as October 22 is a market holiday on the account of Diwali Balipratipada. Intraday orders placed during Muhurat Trading session will be squared off at 2.30 pm.



Special tips for trading during Muhurat session

An investor should have a positive mindset and intention for investing during Muhurat trading, while this occasion can also be used to review their past investment and portfolio. Muhurat Trading should not be traded as a compulsory trading window, but investors should place orders, after consulting their advisors. Fear of missing out (FOMO) should be kept aside during this phase.



Advertisement

Myths and misconceptions about Muhurat Trading

Despite the strong belief and historic value, Muhurat Trading is often surrounded by some myths like guarantee of profits as it is a beginning of the new journey but not a shortcut to make a quick buck. Some investors also believe that investing during the Muhurat sessions requires a big investment, which is not true. Also, if one misses the Muhurat Trading session by any reason, it is not a bad omen. It is never late for investments.