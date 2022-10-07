Electronics Mart IPO subscribed 71.93x! Allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

The 500-crore Electronics Mart India IPO on Friday concluded after receiving a solid 71.93 times subscription, thanks to a strong demand from qualified institutional bidders (QIBs).



The issue received bids for 4,49,53,64,644 shares, which was 71.93 times the issue size of 6,25,00,000 shares.



The QIB category attracted 169.54 times bids while the quotas reserved for non institutional investors (NIIs) and retail individual investors (RIIs) were subscribed 63.59 times and 19.71 times, respectively.



As per the red herring documents filed with ROC, the basis of allotment for the IPO may take place on October 12 (Wednesday), the initiation of refunds is likely on October 13 (Thursday) and the credit of shares to demat accounts is likely by October 14 (Friday). The scrip will likely list on stock exchanges on October 17 (Monday).



Last heard, the issue was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 34 apiece, up from Rs 27-30 a piece earlier.



How to check allotment status

On October 12, investors, who bade for the IPO, may check the allotment status on the BSE website by visiting HERE

Prospective allottees would be required to click on 'Equity' and select ELECTRONICS MART INDIA LIMITED' under the 'Issue Name' tab. They would then either be required to type Application number or PAN number. Check 'I am no robot' and hit search.



An alternate way would be to vist the registrar's website, which in this case is KFin Technologies.



Bidders can visit HERE



They need to select the IPO and give either of the three: application number, demand account and PAN ID. They would then be required to click on security check and hit submit.