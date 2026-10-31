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Foreign investors are turning cautious on India: Should stock market investors worry?

Foreign investors are turning cautious on India: Should stock market investors worry?

India’s weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index has declined sharply from around 20% to 11.3%, while active mutual funds have turned underweight on Indian equities, according to Fidelity International and MSCI data.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 31, 2026 12:35 AM IST
Foreign investors are turning cautious on India: Should stock market investors worry?For retail investors, the more important question is whether Indian companies can deliver earnings growth that justifies their valuations.

India’s weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index has fallen from around 20% to 11.3%, while active mutual funds have turned underweight on Indian equities, according to data from Fidelity International and MSCI featured in the October 2026 edition of Creed Curations. The shift points to changing investor positioning towards Indian stocks, raising questions about relative valuations, earnings growth and the outlook for domestic equity markets.

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The decline in India’s benchmark weight does not, by itself, mean that the market is headed for a prolonged downturn. However, it highlights how investors’ allocations to India have changed relative to other emerging markets.

Why is India losing weight in emerging-market portfolios?

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index tracks equities across developing markets and is used by global investors to benchmark portfolios. A country’s weight in the index depends on the relative market capitalisation of its constituents and the index methodology.

India’s lower representation can reflect changes in the relative performance and market capitalisation of Indian stocks compared with other markets. It can also influence how international investors allocate money when they track the index or measure their portfolios against it.

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The Fidelity International and MSCI charts in the report also show active mutual funds moving to an underweight position on India. This means the funds are allocating a smaller proportion of their portfolios to Indian equities than the benchmark’s weight would imply.

However, underweight positioning is not the same as a blanket exit from Indian stocks. It indicates relative caution in portfolio allocation and does not establish that every fund manager expects Indian equities to fall.

Should retail investors be worried?

For retail investors, the more important question is whether Indian companies can deliver earnings growth that justifies their valuations. A decline in benchmark weight is a signal to examine market expectations and relative valuations, rather than a standalone reason to sell investments.

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If Indian equities trade at higher valuations than comparable emerging markets, investors may demand stronger earnings growth to justify those premiums. If earnings disappoint or other markets offer more attractive valuations, global investors could shift allocations towards those alternatives.

Conversely, a reduction in foreign investor positioning does not automatically mean Indian stocks will generate weak returns. Market performance also depends on corporate earnings, domestic investment flows, economic growth and the prices investors pay for shares.

The report’s data captures a change in positioning, but it does not establish why every investor has reduced exposure or predict future market returns.

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What should investors do?

Retail investors should avoid making portfolio decisions solely on the basis of India’s MSCI weight or institutional underweight positions. They should assess their investment horizon, portfolio diversification, fund performance and the underlying earnings outlook.

For mutual fund investors, the focus should remain on the quality of the portfolio, valuation discipline and consistency with financial goals. Benchmark changes can provide useful context, but they are not a substitute for fundamental analysis.

India’s declining weight in emerging-market indices is worth watching. Whether it becomes a sustained concern for investors will depend on how valuations, earnings and relative market performance evolve.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 31, 2026 12:35 AM IST
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