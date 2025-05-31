From multibagger to meltdown: How to spot a stock market scam before the lower circuit hits

The story of 8K Miles serves as a cautionary tale for retail investors. Once a multibagger that rose 40 times in just four years, the stock eventually collapsed by over 95%, leaving investors stunned. In a sharp social media post, ace investor Abhijit Chokshi called it a “masterclass in red flags hidden behind glossy buzzwords.” What looked like a futuristic tech company was, under the hood, a cautionary tale of hype without substance.

Chokshi broke down the anatomy of the collapse and the 10 warning signs every investor must watch to avoid becoming the next victim. These ranged from excessive use of buzzwords without real execution, sudden diversification into trendy but unrelated sectors, and promoter actions such as share pledging or stake dilution. Frequent auditor resignations, poor cash flow despite high profits, and complex related-party transactions are warning signs.

How to spot a stock market scam before the Lower circuit starts



8K miles, once the darling of the market, skyrocketed 40 times in four years.



Then it crashed.



10 red flags every investor must know to save their hard-earned money



Chokshi elaborated 8K Miles dazzled with buzzwords like “cloud transformation” and “blockchain protocols,” but execution was missing. It shifted from niche cloud services to trendy sectors like digital identity and healthcare IT — often more hype than strategy.

Promoter red flags included share pledging, stake dilution, and routing deals through complex subsidiaries. Frequent auditor resignations hinted at deeper issues. Despite strong profits, cash flow was weak—receivables kept ballooning.

Related-party transactions lacked transparency, and capital was raised via QIPs and warrants without clear usage plans. Media attention—awards, interviews, and TV spots—amplified sentiment without backing it with substance.

Financials showed inconsistencies between standalone and consolidated numbers, with missing disclosures and delayed filings. Worst of all, high debt levels were masked by hidden off-book liabilities.

When several of these signs appear, it’s time to pause. 8K Miles isn't the only one—flashy narratives often hide shaky foundations.

Gensol Engineering and Crystal Business System

Chokshi’s post gains relevance amid two recent stock market controversies—Gensol Engineering and Crystal Business System Ltd (formerly Sadhna Broadcast).

Once a promising EV bet, Gensol's stock has plunged 92% in 2025, crashing from Rs 1,125 to Rs 60, and remaining stuck in lower circuits for 20 sessions. Investor panic intensified after the NCLT froze all bank accounts and lockers linked to the company, its promoters, and 34 related entities.

SEBI barred Gensol promoters Anmol and Puneet Jaggi from market activity, accusing them of diverting IPO proceeds. Instead of funding EV purchases, a portion of the funds allegedly ended up in high-end real estate deals.

Credit agencies ICRA and CARE slashed Gensol’s rating to ‘D’, signalling default risk. Allegations include payment delays and discrepancies in submitted documents. Both NSE and BSE have placed Gensol under the Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM)—a red flag for companies showing financial or operational stress.

Gensol once rode high on the solar and EV wave, but weak governance proved its undoing. Its collapse is a stark reminder that no matter how hot the sector, poor financial discipline can destroy value. Until transparency improves, caution is the only sensible strategy.

In another case, SEBI barred actor Arshad Warsi, his wife, and brother for one year for manipulating shares of Sadhna Broadcast. The trio must also return Rs 1.05 crore and pay Rs 5 lakh each in penalties.