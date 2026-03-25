Gold, silver gain up to 5% on renewed buying interest; crucial levels to watch

Gold and silver prices, both in international and domestic markets, surged sharply on Wednesday, amid renewed buying interest following a sharp correction.

At last check, COMEX Gold jumped 3.53 per cent to $4,557.20, while COMEX Silver rallied 5.41 per cent to $73.335. In the domestic market, MCX gold futures were up 3.53 per cent at Rs 1,43,819 and MCX silver futures climbed 5.19 per cent to Rs 2,35,555.

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"Negotiations between the US and Iran have paused the crude oil rally over the past 48 hours. As gold and silver have witnessed a significant correction in the last three months, some buying interest is emerging. As crude oil prices stabilise, dollar-denominated assets tend to ease. If crude declines in the short to medium term, the US dollar is expected to soften. Gold and silver typically share an inverse relationship with the dollar," stated Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities.

"With crude prices stabilising, there is a possibility that gold and silver prices may climb further, as they have corrected sharply from their record high levels," said market veteran Arun Kejriwal.

On the other hand, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities, noted, "Price action in gold and silver is expected to remain highly sensitive to geopolitical headlines, with volatility likely to persist as markets react to any further developments in the ongoing conflict."

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Levels to watch

COMEX Gold: "On the upside, the $4,670–$4,750 range remains an important resistance band. A sustained move above $4,750 could extend the prices toward $4,850, where stronger supply pressure may emerge. On the downside, a break below $4,500 may accelerate weakness toward $4,360–$4,400 levels. Overall, the structure remains cautiously positive as long as prices continue to trade above key support levels," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

MCX Gold: "The Rs 1,48,000 zone remains the immediate resistance area. A sustained move above this level would strengthen bullish momentum and may open the path toward Rs 1,55,000–1,57,000, where supply pressure is likely to emerge. On the downside, immediate support is placed at Rs 1,37,000-1,40,000. A breach below this level could trigger extended profit booking and drag prices toward the Rs 1,30,000-1,32,000 band. Overall, the near-term bias remains buy-on-dips, supported by underlying strength in prices, with macro uncertainty and geopolitical developments expected to continue driving momentum," the Enrich Money CEO also said.

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COMEX Silver: "On the higher end, the $76–$78 zone continues to act as an immediate resistance band. A sustained and decisive move above $80 would signal strengthening bullish momentum and may open the door for an advance toward $85-$88, where selling pressure is likely to emerge. However, a failure to hold above $73 could reintroduce downward pressure, potentially dragging prices toward $70 in the near term, with stronger support placed in the $66–$68 region," Ponmudi stated.

MCX Silver: "The overall price action reflects a gradual build-up of bullish momentum. On the upside, Rs 2,40,000 now serves as the immediate resistance band. A sustained move above this level could trigger a recovery toward the Rs 2,50,000 zone. On the downside, a decisive break below Rs 2,27,000 level may accelerate the decline toward Rs 2,15,000–2,20,000 range, which remains a crucial structural support, with further downside potential extending toward the Rs 2,00,000–2,05,000 region," he further stated.