Gold, silver outlook: Why bullion is volatile and what investors should do

Gold and silver prices have seen sharp swings in recent sessions, unsettling investor sentiment after a steep correction from record highs. Market experts attribute the heightened volatility to a mix of global macro triggers and profit-taking, even as the longer-term outlook for bullion remains constructive.

Hareesh V, Head of Commodity Research at Geojit Investments, said, "Gold and silver remain volatile as last week's steep plunge was driven by hawkish (US) Fed expectations after Kevin Warsh's nomination, a stronger dollar and sharp CME margin hikes that forced leveraged unwinding. Profit-taking after record highs also amplified rapid swings, keeping market sentiment fragile."

Advertisement

Related Articles

On strategy, Hareesh V advised caution rather than a hasty reaction. "Bullion investors should stay patient and avoid reacting to short-term volatility triggered by margin hikes, profit-taking and policy uncertainty. Gradual, staggered accumulation can help manage timing risks as long-term fundamentals like geopolitical tensions, central-bank demand and currency pressures remain supportive."

He added that "Monitoring the dollar and upcoming Fed signals is crucial, while keeping positions balanced to navigate heightened volatility."

From a technical perspective, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said gold remains within a consolidation zone after its recent correction. "MCX Gold futures are trading near the Rs 1,49,000–1,55,000 zone following a sharp correction from record highs near Rs 1,80,000–1,81,000. Despite near-term volatility, the broader uptrend structure remains supportive, with prices holding above key long-term supports."

Advertisement

He suggested strong buying interest may be seen at lower levels. "Strong demand is seen in the Rs 1,37,000–1,42,000 zone. A sustained base above this area, followed by a breakout above Rs 1,55,000–1,60,000, could revive upside momentum toward Rs 1,65,000–1,75,000, keeping the medium-term outlook positive."

Silver, meanwhile, has witnessed a higher volatility. Ponmudi R noted, "MCX Silver futures are trading near Rs 2,30,000–2,50,000 after correcting sharply from record highs around Rs 4,20,000. Despite the steep pullback, the long-term bullish structure remains intact."

He added that "The Rs 2,25,000–2,60,000 zone continues to act as a strong demand base. A sustained recovery from this area could open upside toward Rs 3,00,000–3,25,000 in the coming periods."

Explaining the recent fall in silver, Akshat Garg, Head - Research & Product of Choice Wealth, said, "Silver has come off mainly because it had run up too fast in a short period." He added, "Silver, by nature, reacts more sharply than gold. It is a smaller and thinner market, so when selling starts, the fall looks steeper."

Advertisement

On the investor approach, Garg said, "There's no need for panic. Silver is a volatile asset and sharp ups and downs are part of the journey. One correction does not change the long-term relevance of silver, but it does remind investors why position sizing matters. Investors should avoid chasing prices or reacting to day-to-day moves. Silver works best as a small, supporting allocation in a portfolio, not as a core holding. If someone wants exposure, staggered buying is a far more sensible approach than lump-sum investing, especially in a volatile phase like this."