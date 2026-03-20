Gold, silver prices today: Yellow, white metal rates rise; check prices in Dubai vs Indian cities

Gold and silver prices climbed on Friday, tracking cues from global markets as crude oil prices dropped amid West Asia tensions. However, the US Federal Reserve's hawkish stance kept metal prices in a tight range for the week.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), at last check, gold futures were trading 1.69% higher at Rs 1.47 lakh per 10 grams. The precious metal touched day’s high of Rs 1,48,302, marking a recovery from the previous day's close of Rs 1,44,954.

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Silver mirrored this positive sentiment. The white metal jumped 1.17% on the MCX to reach Rs 2.34 lakh per kg, comfortably above its previous close of Rs 2.31 lakh.

In the retail physical market, according to AajTak data, 24-carat gold is hovering near the Rs 1,50,000 mark per 10 grams in Delhi. In Mumbai, the same purity of gold will cost buyers Rs 1,50,270 per 10 grams.

Meanwhile, overseas markets offer a different dynamic for buyers. At last check, the price of 24-carat gold in Dubai stood at 553.79 AED per gram (Rs 14,010.89 as per the 1 AED = Rs 25.30 exchange rate).

Global geopolitical tensions continue to make bullion an attractive safe-haven asset, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, noting that COMEX Gold opened on a cautiously firm note and is holding above key support following a recent correction.

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"The broader trend remains constructive, supported by safe-haven demand amid ongoing geopolitical tensions," Ponmudi said. "On the upside, the $4,850–$4,900 range remains a key resistance zone. A sustained breakout above $4,900 could extend the rally toward $4,950–$5,000. On the downside, a break below $4,800 may trigger weakness toward $4,500–$4,600. The bullish structure remains positive as long as key support levels hold."

Ponmudi pointed out that MCX Gold is stabilising after a mild gap-up opening.

"On the upside, Rs 1,50,000–Rs 1,52,000 remains the immediate resistance zone. A breakout above Rs 1,53,000 could accelerate momentum toward Rs 1,56,000–Rs 1,58,000," he said. He added that immediate support lies in the Rs 1,36,000–Rs 1,41,000 range, and that a breakdown could drag prices toward Rs 1,30,000. "For traders, buy-on-dips approach remains valid as long as key supports are intact."

