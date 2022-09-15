Gujarat man mistakenly gets Rs 11,677 crore in Demat account, quickly invests Rs 2 crore

New Delhi: The stock market is a place where investors make and lose money, but rarely does someone turn crorepati with no money. But that's exactly happened on July 26, when a person from Gujarat mistakenly got not a few thousands or lakhs but Rs 11,677 crore in his Demat account.

Ramesh Sagar, an Ahmedabad-based stock investor, got the amount in his Demat account he has with Kotak Securities. He has been investing in the stock market for the last five to six years. A year ago, he opened his account with Kotak, according to news agency IANS.

Sagar told the news agency that he received Rs 116,77,24,43,277.10 in his account on July 27. Of which, he invested Rs 2 crore in the stock market and booked a profit of Rs 5 lakh. And that very day, the bank withdrew the money from his account. The thousands of crore was there with him for about eight hours.

The investor had received a notification from the bank saying there was an issue with the margin update in the app. The notification said that he can continue to place orders, but the margin will not be updated. According to the agency report, Sagar wasn't the only person who had received the money, there were many like him whose accounts were credited - but the amount is not clear.

