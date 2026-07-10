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'HDFC Bank shares may hit Rs 900, but only patient investors should bet now' - Market expert Pradeep Halder

'HDFC Bank shares may hit Rs 900, but only patient investors should bet now' - Market expert Pradeep Halder

In this market analysis, we break down the latest view on HDFC Bank share price, key support zones, and realistic upside targets for investors. The discussion explains why the Rs 745-770 range was seen as a strong value zone, why moving above 800 signals renewed strength, and how the stock could potentially move toward Rs 900, followed by Rs 940-950, if momentum continues.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 10, 2026 4:08 PM IST
'HDFC Bank shares may hit Rs 900, but only patient investors should bet now' - Market expert Pradeep HalderThe stock is seen regaining strength above 800, with 823 flagged as a strong zone.
SUMMARY
  • Rs 823 is a strong support zone; Rs 745-770 was earlier value area.
  • HDFC Bank shows potential upside but not for quick gains.
  • Retail investors urged to focus on long-term gains, not quick trades

HDFC Bank may be setting up for a meaningful upside move, but investors looking for a quick sprint to Rs 900 could be disappointed. In a stock-specific market where traders are chasing near-term momentum, market expert Pradeep Halder argued that India’s largest private lender is better suited to investors willing to stay put for at least a year to 18 months.

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His message was unambiguous: “I think you should wait at least one and half years,” he said, adding that if an investor does not have that kind of time horizon, “HDFC Bank I don't think lene ka koi matlab hai.”

Not a one-week trade

 

The core takeaway is that HDFC Bank, despite improving technical strength, is not being pitched as a short-term trading idea. Halder pushed back against the idea of expecting Rs 900 “this week”, saying the stock should not be viewed through “ek do hafte ka view,” or a one- to two-week lens.

That distinction matters in the current market, where broader sentiment remains constructive but stock selection is increasingly driving returns. In such an environment, slower-moving banking heavyweights can underperform momentum names in the near term even when their medium-term setup improves.

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Why the setup is improving

 

Halder identified Rs 823 as “a very good zone” for HDFC Bank and said the stock’s move above Rs 800 signals returning strength. He also pointed to an earlier accumulation band of Rs 745-770, calling it a “bahut badhiya value zone,” suggesting the easy bargain phase may already be behind investors.

His broader thesis is that the stock is moving “back to HDFC Bank form,” a phrase that signals confidence in a gradual return to its more familiar leadership role within the banking pack.

 

Targets visible, but time is key

 

On the upside, Halder said investors could “bahut jaldi” see Rs 900, followed by Rs 940-950. But the emphasis was clearly on direction rather than immediacy. The implication is that HDFC Bank may offer a relatively lower-risk compounding opportunity for patient investors rather than a fast breakout trade.

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That view also fits the larger tone of the market conversation, where experts remain constructive on financials over a two- to three-month horizon but continue to warn against overly aggressive short-term positioning amid intermittent volatility.

The investor takeaway

 

For retail investors, the message is straightforward: HDFC Bank may still have upside left, but expectations need to be reset. The stock appears to be rebuilding strength, yet the real opportunity lies in disciplined holding rather than chasing an immediate headline target.

In other words, Rs 900 may be on the table — just not on a trader’s clock.

 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 10, 2026 4:07 PM IST
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