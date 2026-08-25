Hindustan Copper OFS: Stock falls 7%; analyst sees buying opportunity, sees strong upside coming

Selloff opens a tactical window

Hindustan Copper fell around 7% after the OFS-related news flow, a move that typically reflects near-term supply pressure and profit booking. But Upadhyay framed the decline as an opportunity rather than a warning sign, saying the stock is now “available at a discount” in an otherwise active market.

That matters because OFS-led corrections often test investor conviction. In this case, the recommendation suggests the market may be overreacting to the immediate dilution event while overlooking the possibility of a rebound once supply gets absorbed.



Why the bullish stance remains intact

Upadhyay said the stock is “beaten down” in the short term, making it suitable for a mean-reversion trade. He advised investors to build a long position in a staggered manner instead of deploying capital all at once, a strategy that helps manage volatility in event-driven counters.

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“Definitely, I would recommend to participate in the OFS of Hindustan Copper,” he said, adding that investors can also buy the stock directly at current levels. He further noted that “in a staggered way, one can approach this counter for a positional purpose” over the next six to eight months.



Targets, risk management and market context

For investors willing to ride out near-term swings, the analyst sees meaningful upside. His projected range of Rs 720-740 implies confidence that the stock can recover sharply from current levels if sentiment stabilises and the mean-reversion thesis plays out.

At the same time, he stressed discipline on risk. The recommended stop loss is below Rs 470, indicating that while the setup remains positive, the trade is best approached with clearly defined downside protection.

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The broader market backdrop in the session remained choppy, with investors navigating expiry-day volatility and stock-specific moves. Against that setting, Hindustan Copper stood out as a classic event-driven idea: near-term pressure from OFS supply, but a constructive medium-term view from technical analysts betting on recovery once the dust settles.