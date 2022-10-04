How top 5 Dolly Khanna, Ashish Kacholia and Anil Goel stocks fared in September quarter

Seasoned investors Dolly Khanna, Ashish Kacholia and Anil Kumar Goel saw their top five respective holdings delivering poor returns in an otherwise strong September quarter for smallcap stocks.

Anil Kumar Goel's biggest holding KRBL jumped 68.72 per cent for the quarter but the rest of his top holdings did not do well. In case of Dolly Khanna, Monte Carlo Fashions climbed 15.59 per cent and matched BSE Smallcap's 14.79 per cent return during the same period. But the rest of her top stock holdings disappointed. Two of Kacholia's top five holdings, Fineotex Chemical and Safari Industries, soared up to 90 per cent but here also the rest his top holdings failed to deliver strong returns in September quarter, ahead of the quarterly earnings.

Ashish Kacholia, who owned stakes in 38 listed stocks as of June 30, was worth over Rs 1,822 crore at last count, data publicly available with Trendlyne showed. His top holdings at June-end included Shaily Engineering Plastics, Safari Industries, Mastek, NIIT, Fineotex Chemical.

Among these shares, Fineotex Chemical soared 89.90 per cent in the September quarter while Safari Industries surged 78.74 per cent during the same period. Shaily Engineering Plastics delivered a flattish 2.2 per cent return. NIIT plunged 24.09 per cent for the quarter while Mastek declined 18.73 per cent. Kacholia had stakes worth Rs 490 crore in the five companies.

Ace investor Anil Kumar Goel, whose holdings in 35 listed stocks are worth Rs 1,582 crore, saw four of his top five stocks failing to beat the market return. .

Goel has a liking for sugar stocks. Four of his five holdings namely Dhampur Sugar Mills (Rs 178.50 crore), Triveni Engineering (Rs 169 crore), Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries (Rs 157 crore) and Dwarikesh Sugar Industries are sugar stocks. But rice processor KRBL (Rs 352 crore) is his biggest holding.

Dhampur Sugar Mills has delivered a flat return in the September quarter. Triveni Engineering advanced 7.51 per cent, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries rose 4.34 per cent while Dwarikesh Sugar Industries fell 4.85 per cent during the same period.

Dolly Khanna's 26-stock portfolio was worth Rs 521 crore at last count. She has Chennai Petroleum Corporation (CPCL), Polyplex Corporation, KCP, Sharda Cropchem and Monte Carlo Fashions, among her top five holings as of June 30.

Among Khanna's stocks Sharda Cropchem plunged 30.42 per cent in September quarter, CPCL tanked 25.1 per cent while Polyplex Corporation fell 10.05 per cent during the same period. KCP edged 2.26 per cent higher.