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Howard Buffett: Key facts about Berkshire Hathaway's new chairman

Howard Buffett: Key facts about Berkshire Hathaway's new chairman

Known as Howie, Howard has served on Berkshire Hathaway's board since 1993. He is Warren Buffett's second-born child and eldest son.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 21, 2026 4:07 PM IST
Howard Buffett: Key facts about Berkshire Hathaway's new chairmanHoward Buffett's appointment as chairman is part of Berkshire Hathaway's long-standing succession plan. (Photo: Reuters)

Howard Buffett, 71, took over as the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc with immediate effect on September 18, 2026, succeeding his father Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, 96, became chairman emeritus, while Greg Abel continues as the company's chief executive.

Howard's appointment as chairman is part of Berkshire Hathaway's long-standing succession plan. In his new role, he is responsible for preserving the conglomerate's culture and does not have a management role.

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Known as Howie, Howard has served on Berkshire Hathaway's board since 1993. He is Warren Buffett's second-born child and eldest son. Warren has three children -- Susie, Howard and Peter.

Howard has previously described Berkshire's culture as being based on simplicity, fairness and transparency. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal in January 2025, he said: "The culture is to keep things simple, to do what you need to do but don't do a lot of things you don't need to do, treat people fairly, respect your managers, respect your shareholders. Tell them the bad news upfront, be honest."

Outside Berkshire Hathaway, Howard has worked as a farmer, photographer, conservationist and businessman. He has also served on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners in Nebraska, two committees of the Office of the United States Trade Representative and the Commission on Presidential Debates.

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Howard also spent about a decade in law enforcement, including serving as sheriff of Macon County, Illinois.

His charitable work has been recognised by several governments, including Colombia, El Salvador, Mexico, Rwanda and Ukraine.

As chairman, Howard Buffett's role will focus on Berkshire Hathaway's board-level oversight and preservation of its culture, while Greg Abel remains responsible for running the company as CEO.

Berkshire Hathaway has two share classes: Class A (BRK.A) and Class B (BRK.B). Class A shares carry significantly higher voting and economic rights, while Class B shares offer smaller ownership and voting rights and are more accessible to investors. Both represent ownership in the same company.

As of Friday's close, Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares stood at $763,600, while its Class B shares settled at $509.77.

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(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Published on: Sep 21, 2026 4:07 PM IST
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