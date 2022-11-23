Howard Marks says most short-term trading waste of time, or worse. Here's why

scorecardresearch
Howard Marks said if one asks Warren Buffett to describe the foundation of his approach to investing, he would probably start by insisting that stocks should be thought of as ownership interests in companies

Howard Marks said most people can't predict the future well enough to repeatably produce superior performance, as it is difficult to know which expectations regarding events are already incorporated in security prices

Howard Marks of Oaktree Capital Management says most short-term trading is a waste of time, or worse.  In his latest memo to its Oaktree clients, Marks said the ups and downs of prices are influenced far more by swings in investor psychology than by changes in companies’ long-term prospects.

