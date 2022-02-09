ICICIdirect faces investors' ire over "unprecedented network issue"

Users of investment platform ICICIdirect faced difficulty in trading on Wednesday morning due to ''unprecedented network issue'', which halted services briefly.

However, the services have been resumed.

The investment platform faced customers' ire on microblogging site Twitter, as they complained that ICICIdirect Markets app and website were down.

Investors were greeted with a message on ICICIdirect website, which read that services will not be available to customers till 10 am, February 9. ''Dear Customer, ICICIdirect.com will not be available till 9th Feb 2022 10:00 AM.We regret the inconvenience caused.'' ''Due to an unprecedented network issue, you may face intermittent issues while accessing your ICICIdirect account. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused,'' it tweeted.

The services were impacted till about 9.50 am as several users were unable to login. The issue was resolved before 10 am and full functionality was restored.

Later, the company tweeted that it has resolved the issue as the website and the app are working normally.

''ICICIdirect Markets app, website and mobile app is now live and all issues are resolved. Please do login to your ICICIdirect account. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused,'' it had tweeted.

ICICIdirect, the leading retail broker and financial product distributor in the country, has over 50 lakh customers.

The online share trading platform offers a trading account for seamless and hassle free electronic trading. It offers more than 50 products and services including equity, mutual funds, derivatives, Futures and Options currency, commodity, ETF, insurance and IPOs.

Earlier in the day, a user tweeted ''#icicidirect unavailable at the time of trading what a pathetic service''.

Another user tweeted ''One of the most expensive brokers and yet down at a critical time. Failing to provide a better service to its customers.@ICICI_Direct."