Business Today
Indian Hotels Q1 results : Net profit surges 31% to Rs 222 cr

The revenue for the company also showed growth, rising by 16% at Rs 1,466.4 crore

SUMMARY
  • Indian Hotels on Thursday reported 315 increase in net profit at Rs 222.4 crore
  • The revenue for the company also showed growth, rising by 16% to Rs 1,466.4 crore
  • Indian Hotels also said that it is set to buy 100% stake in Pamodzi Hotels PLC from Tata International Singapore Pte

Indian Hotels, a leading hospitality company, on Thursday reported 31 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 222.4 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2023 in comparison to Rs 170.1 crore in the same quarter last year.

The revenue for the company also showed growth, rising by 16 per cent to Rs 1,466.4 crore compared to Rs 1,2661.1 crore in the previous year. 

Indian Hotel’s EBITDA for the quarter was also up 8.5 per cent at Rs 410.2 crore against the Rs 377.9 crore in the same quarter last year, with an EBITDA margin of 28 per cent for April-June, slightly lower than the 29.9 per cent YoY.

Commenting on the Q1 FY24 performance, Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO, IHCL, said, “IHCL ended the first quarter with a strong performance led by a double-digit revenue growth. Turnover crossed the INR 1,500 crore mark, making it a historical Q1.”

He added, “Maintaining our industry leading portfolio, IHCL signed 11 and opened 5 new hotels across all its brands. With our vast footprint across 125+ locations we will leverage the buoyancy in India’s travel and tourism sector. The outlook for the upcoming quarters remains strong with pace of demand driven by domestic consumption momentum, global events, and revival of international arrivals.”

According to a regulatory filling on BSE, Indian Hotels on Thursday also said that it is set to buy 100 per cent stake in Pamodzi Hotels PLC from Tata International Singapore Pte. The company will also enter into a lease agreement for operation of a hotel in Frankfurt, Germany. 

The enterprise value of Pamodzi Hotels deal is approximately $15 million. Currently, only 90 per cent equity of Pamodzi Hotels OLC is owned by Tata International Singapore Pte.

On Thursday, Indian Hotels' scrip on BSE closed 1.38 per cent lower at Rs 384.80.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 27, 2023, 5:46 PM IST
