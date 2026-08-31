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Inox Wind share price: Hold or average? Expert flags weak earnings, says wait for revival

Inox Wind share price: Hold or average? Expert flags weak earnings, says wait for revival

INOXWIND70.09(2.37%)

Inox Wind share price: Market expert Kranti Bathini advises investors to hold and avoid averaging, citing weak earnings and lack of momentum in wind energy stocks.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 3:29 PM IST
Inox Wind share price: Hold or average? Expert flags weak earnings, says wait for revivalThe stock has underperformed and remained in a consolidation phase over the past year, signalling weak momentum.

Investors in Inox Wind Ltd may need to temper expectations for now. On Business Today TV’s Daily Call, Kranti Bathini, Direct of Equity Strategy at Wealthmills Securities, advised a viewer holding the stock at Rs 80.7 to stay put rather than average down, citing weak recent earnings, stretched valuations and a lack of momentum across wind energy names in the medium to short term.

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Bathini’s message was clear: patience, not fresh buying, is the preferred strategy until the company shows signs of an earnings turnaround. “Just hold on to the stock, and wait for the quarterly results, some kind of an earning revival for the company,” he said.

Weak earnings keep sentiment in check
The cautious stance comes at a time when stock-specific action has dominated the broader market, with experts on the show repeatedly highlighting that investors should be selective rather than chase every thematic story. In that backdrop, Inox Wind appears to be lagging both on fundamentals and on market sentiment.

Bathini noted that the company’s latest quarterly performance was “not at all encouraging at this point of time,” a remark that underscores why averaging into the stock could be premature. For investors, that effectively shifts the focus from valuation hope to earnings proof.

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Consolidation phase raises red flags
According to Bathini, Inox Wind has been “underperforming” and has remained in a consolidation phase over the last year. In market terms, that suggests the stock has failed to build sustained upward momentum even as pockets of the broader market, especially mid- and small-caps, have continued to attract buying interest.

That matters because prolonged consolidation without a clear earnings trigger often reflects investor hesitation. It can also indicate that the market is unwilling to re-rate the stock until business visibility improves materially.

Wind energy theme lacks near-term spark
The caution was not limited to one company. Bathini said “the price action is absolutely missing” in wind energy companies in the medium to short term, suggesting the weakness is sector-wide rather than purely stock-specific.

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That is an important distinction for investors looking at renewable energy as a structural theme. While the long-term clean energy narrative may remain intact, the near-term trading setup for wind-focused counters appears far less compelling. Until earnings revive and price action confirms renewed interest, the sector may struggle to command premium valuations.


What investors should watch next
For existing shareholders, the immediate trigger is future quarterly performance. A meaningful improvement in earnings could revive sentiment and justify a more constructive stance. Until then, the advice remains defensive: hold existing positions, avoid aggressive averaging, and wait for clearer signs that both business performance and market appetite are turning in the company’s favour.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 31, 2026 3:29 PM IST
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