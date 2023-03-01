IRB Infra bags Rs 2,132 crore order from NHAI, stock trades flat

IRB Infrastructure Developers has bagged another project from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the company said in an exchange filing. The project has been awarded for a section of National Highway 27 (NH-27) in Gujarat.

Last week, the company informed the exchanges that it has emerged as the preferred bidder for the project.

"Upgradation to six lanes with paved shoulder of NH-27 from Samakhiyali to Santalpur section from km 339+200 to km 430+100 in the state of Gujarat on BOT (Toll) Mode," the company said in the exchange filing. The total length of the project is 90.90 km.

According to the company, the entire project will cost Rs 2,132 crore with an EPC Cost including GST of Rs 2,092 crore. The company will get a concession period of 20 years from the appointed date including 2 years of the construction period.

Shares of IRB Infra continued to trade flat, marginally lower at 29.10 on Wednesday, even following the announcement. The stock is down 6 per cent in the last one week, whereas it has gained about 30 per cent in the last six months. The scrip scaled its 52-week high of Rs 35 on February 22, 2023.

Premium to the authority in the form of revenue share at the rate of 42.84 per cent of the realizable fee from the project from the second year after the project completion date, which shall be increased by one per cent of the realizable fee every subsequent year for the remaining concession period, the filing added further.



Also Read: Adani group m-cap jumps Rs 39,000 crore as Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports shares lead recovery



Also Read: Divgi Torqtransfer Systems IPO opens today: Should you subscribe to it?

Following the latest order win, IRB Infra's revised order book stands at Rs 20,892 (excluding GST), which includes a construction order book of Rs 9,714 Crores providing strong visibility for the next 30 months.

Shares of IRB Infra traded ex-split from February 22, 2023. The company had announced a sub-division of equity shares in a 1:10 ratio in January this year in order to increase the liquidity of the company.