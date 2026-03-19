Is stock market open today? Check here from NSE, BSE holidays 2026 calendar list

Indian equity benchmarks will remain open for the rest of this week during upcoming festivals such as Ugadi, Chaitra Navratri, Gudi Padwa, and Eid-ul-Fitr.

Gudi Padwa (the Marathi New Year) and Ugadi (the traditional Telugu New Year's Day) will be observed on March 19, 2026. Chaitra Navratri will also commence on March 19 and conclude on March 27. Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to fall on March 21, which is a Saturday. Since it coincides with the weekend, markets will remain closed as usual.

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According to the holiday calendar, there are no trading holidays between March 19 and March 21. Trading in equities, derivatives, currency, and commodity segments will proceed without interruption during this period.

The next scheduled stock market holiday falls on March 26 on account of Shri Ram Navami. This will be followed by another holiday on March 31 for Shri Mahavir Jayanti, in addition to regular weekend closures.

Upcoming stock market holidays in 2026:

March 26: Shri Ram Navami (Thursday)

March 31: Shri Mahavir Jayanti (Tuesday)

April 3: Good Friday (Friday)

April 14: Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti (Tuesday)

May 1: Maharashtra Day (Friday)

May 28: Bakri Id (Thursday)

June 26: Muharram (Friday)

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September 14: Ganesh Chaturthi (Monday)

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (Friday)

October 20: Dussehra (Tuesday)

November 10: Diwali-Balipratipada (Tuesday)

November 24: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Tuesday)

December 25: Christmas (Friday)

Investors are advised to keep track of the official exchange calendar for any updates or changes to trading holidays.