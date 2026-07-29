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ITC Hotels investors stuck? Here's what a market expert recommends - Key levels

ITC Hotels investors stuck? Here's what a market expert recommends - Key levels

ITC Hotels share price faces key resistance near Rs 180-185. Check the latest technical analysis, important levels, trading strategy and expert outlook.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 2:44 PM IST
ITC Hotels investors stuck? Here's what a market expert recommends - Key levelsJain identified the Rs 180-185 band as a major hurdle for the stock, arguing that this is not just a psychological ceiling but a technically significant retracement level.

ITC Hotels is staring at a technically crucial zone, with market expert Anshul Jain from Lakshmishree Investments & Securities advising investors to use any bounce towards Rs 176-180 as an opportunity to exit rather than hold out for a sustained recovery. Responding to a viewer query from an investor stuck at Rs 180, Jain said the stock remains weak and lacks the momentum needed for a meaningful reversal as long as it trades below Rs 190.

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Resistance zone turns decisive
Jain identified the Rs 180-185 band as a major hurdle for the stock, arguing that this is not just a psychological ceiling but a technically significant retracement level. “Rs 180-185 is the resistance zone,” he said, adding that the band marks the 50% retracement of the stock’s 45% fall over the past 143 days.

That makes the current range especially important for traders and short-term investors. In technical terms, when a stock repeatedly fails near a retracement zone after a steep correction, it often signals that sellers are still in control and that the rebound lacks institutional conviction.


Sell on rallies, not buy on dips
The expert’s advice was unambiguous: “Until the stock sustains above Rs 190, it is a sell on rally stock.” For investors who entered around Rs 180 and are waiting for the stock to revisit their cost, the message is clear — recovery to that zone should be treated as an exit window, not as confirmation of renewed strength.

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Jain said investors could consider exiting anywhere in the Rs 176-180 zone. That stance also reflects the broader caution visible in his market approach across the show, where he repeatedly warned against averaging into weak counters unless there is a clear breakout or structural change.

Why Rs 190 matters now
According to Jain, only a move above Rs 190 would indicate an “initial structure change” in ITC Hotels Ltd. Until then, the stock remains trapped in a weak setup, with downside risk still alive. He warned that if the current pattern persists, the stock could slide towards Rs 147.

That creates a sharply defined trading framework for investors: below Rs 190, the bias stays negative; above it, the stock may merit a fresh review. For now, however, ITC Hotels appears to be a textbook case of a stock where patience without a trigger could prove costly.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Jul 29, 2026 2:44 PM IST
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