That makes the current range especially important for traders and short-term investors. In technical terms, when a stock repeatedly fails near a retracement zone after a steep correction, it often signals that sellers are still in control and that the rebound lacks institutional conviction.



Sell on rallies, not buy on dips

The expert’s advice was unambiguous: “Until the stock sustains above Rs 190, it is a sell on rally stock.” For investors who entered around Rs 180 and are waiting for the stock to revisit their cost, the message is clear — recovery to that zone should be treated as an exit window, not as confirmation of renewed strength.

Advertisement

Jain said investors could consider exiting anywhere in the Rs 176-180 zone. That stance also reflects the broader caution visible in his market approach across the show, where he repeatedly warned against averaging into weak counters unless there is a clear breakout or structural change.



Why Rs 190 matters now

According to Jain, only a move above Rs 190 would indicate an “initial structure change” in ITC Hotels Ltd. Until then, the stock remains trapped in a weak setup, with downside risk still alive. He warned that if the current pattern persists, the stock could slide towards Rs 147.

That creates a sharply defined trading framework for investors: below Rs 190, the bias stays negative; above it, the stock may merit a fresh review. For now, however, ITC Hotels appears to be a textbook case of a stock where patience without a trigger could prove costly.