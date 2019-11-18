JNU protest LIVE updates: Delhi Police stop students' march at Ber Sarai

Share market turns red
Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Share Market Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty erased early gains to trade marginally lower on Monday, amid weakness in FMCG, auto and financial scrips.
BSE Sensex currently trades 25 points lower at 40,345 against the previous closing of 40,356 and NSE Nifty trades flat at 11,894 level, compared to last close of 11,895 level.
While strength in media, PSU banking and pharma indices helped gain further momentum, weakness in realty, financial, auto, FMCG and IT capped gains and dragged the broader indices further down.
Worst performers on Monday's early trade were Mahindra and Mahindra, GAIL, Coal India, Nestle India and Hindustan Unilever, whereas Top performers in the early trade included Bharti Airtel, Bharat Petroleum, SBI Bank, Garsim and Bharti Infratel.