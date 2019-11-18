scorecardresearch
JNU protest LIVE updates: Delhi Police stop students' march at Ber Sarai

Nov 18, 2019, Updated Nov 18, 2019, 2:17 PM IST

The students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) protested against the fee hike by holding a procession towards the Parliament. Section 144 was imposed near the JNU campus ahead of the march to Parliament. The JNU students' union (JNUSU) said that the march is being conducted to save public education and to appeal to MPs to pay heed to the cause. Around 1,200 security personnel have been deployed near the JNU campus to maintain normalcy. Follow the live updates on the JNU protest here:  

 

 

12:35 PM (1 year ago)

Students break barricades to continue march

Students break barricades to continue march
JNU students continued their march towards the Parliament despite the barricades.
12:37 PM (1 year ago)

JNU students demand complete roll back of fee hike

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya
Jawaharlal Nehru University Students march towards Parliament over their demand of complete fee roll back along with other demands. 

Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students march towards Parliament over their demand of complete fee roll back along with other demands pic.twitter.com/iqdyDCzZQh

— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019
1:58 PM (1 year ago)

Police stops march 1.5 km from JNU

Police stops march 1.5 km from JNU
The Delhi Police stopped the JNU students march 1.5 km from the campus. Some students were also detained.
8:54 AM (1 year ago)

Global Market Update

Global Market Update


On back of calming of U.S.-China trade tensions, stock indexes on Wall Street closed at record levels on Friday. While Dow touched new high levels and ended up 0.8% Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.77% and the Nasdaq index added 0.73%.

After a muted start, counterpart Asian shares rose early in the trade. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.38%, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan also moved 0.3% higher.

Although, SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange, the Nifty Futures, traded 12 points down at 11,931 level, indicating a flat to negative opening at the domestic markets.

On the currency front, Rupee, the domestic unit closed at 71.78 per US dollar, down 19 paise on Friday. Spot gold prices eased to $1,465.67 per ounce, while Brent crude futures firmed 2 cents to $63.32 and touched a seven-week high on Friday.

Amid the progress in the U.S.-China trade dispute, investors are likely to stay muted until further developments.
8:58 AM (1 year ago)

Saudi Aramco IPO and price range

Posted by :- Rupa Roy



Saudi Aramco on Sunday said that it has set a price range for its listing that implies the oil giant is worth between $1.6 trillion to $1.7 trillion, making it potentially the world’s biggest IPO. Aramco will publish the final price and thus valuation on December 5. The price range is below the $2 trillion that the Saudi crown prince had previously targeted.

Aramco plans to sell 1.5% of its shares or about 3 billion shares, at an indicative price range of 30 riyals to 32 riyals per share ($8.00), valuing the initial public offering (IPO), as much as 96 billion riyals ($25.60 billion) at the top end of the range. Pricing at lower end of range would raise $24 billion.

9:06 AM (1 year ago)

Anil Mabani resigns as director of Reliance Communications

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Director and chairman of the cash-crushed Reliance Communications (RComm), Anil Ambani has resigned from the mobile phone company he had led since 2006.

Anil Ambani said in his resignation letter dated November 15, "I hereby tender my resignation as director of Reliance Communications Ltd, with immediate effect. Let me take this opportunity to thank all the directors for their longstanding support."

"Reliance Communications has been admitted under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code since May 15, 2018," the company filing said.

As the company is under the governance of the resolution professional, other directors Along with Ambani have also resigned.

"The resignations shall be put up to the committee of creditors of the company for their consideration,” filing further added.

9:09 AM (1 year ago)

Market rises in the pre-open session

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Sensex on Monday's pre-open session, has risen 7o points higher at 40,428 level and Nifty has 20 points higher at 11,920 mark.
9:11 AM (1 year ago)

Rupee opens stronger

Rupee opens stronger
Indian rupee, the domestic currency gained 11 paise to 71.68 per dollar in the early on Monday, compared to Friday's close of 71.79 per dollar
9:15 AM (1 year ago)

Govt to disinvest in Air India, Bharat Petroleum

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
On Saturday, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government is planning to sell state-run airline Air India and the oil marketing PSU Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) by March 2020, in order to meet its disinvestment target of Rs 1 lakh crore for the current fiscal year.

"We are moving on both with the expectation that we can complete them this year. The ground realities will play out," Sitharaman added.

9:18 AM (1 year ago)

Opening Session

Opening Session
On Monday, BSE Sensex has opened 74 points higher at 40,431 against the previous closing of 40,356 and NSE Nifty started the day at 11,904 level, rising 9  points higher compared to last close of 11,895 level
9:28 AM (1 year ago)

FII turned negative, DII bullish

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned negative with net selling logged at Rs 1,008.37 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned bullish with net buying logged at Rs 537.74 crore on Friday.

During November 1-15, overseas investors infused a net amount of Rs 14,435.6 crore into equities and Rs 4,767.18 crore into the debt segment, taking the total net investment to Rs 19,202.7 crore, according to the latest depositories data,

FPIs had poured a net Rs 16,464.6 crore and Rs 6,557.8 crore  in October and September month into the domestic capital markets (both equity and debt).

9:34 AM (1 year ago)

Bharat Petroleum shares rise over 4%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Bharat Petroleum shares have risen 22 points higher or 4.3% intraday on the BSE, rising to Rs 528 as day's high. BPCL stock opened with a gain of 2.79% today.

9:39 AM (1 year ago)

Reliance Communications share hits all-time low

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Shares of Reliance Communications have hit an fresh 52-week and an all time low of Rs 0.57 today. The stock has fallen 3.38% intraday to the low of Rs 0.57 against the last closing price of Rs 0.59.

9:49 AM (1 year ago)

SC holds 6 Indiabulls directors guilty of contempt for transferring Fortis Healthcare shares

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Shares of Fortis Healthcare and Indiabulls company fell in the early trade on Monday after apex court held six directors of Indiabulls company guilty of contempt for moving 12.25 lakh shares of Fortis Healthcare Limited by Indiabulls Ventures (IVL) to Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IHFL) in September 2018 in violation of the court's order.

Shares of Fortis Healthcare fell 5.08% intraday to the low of Rs 136.4 on BSE today.

While shares on Indiabulls Housing Finance fell 3.57% to the day's low of Rs 202.8, Indiabulls Ventures share price declined 4.55% intraday to Rs 142.5.

10:07 AM (1 year ago)

Market Update

Market Update
Share Market Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Monday but erased early gains to trade marginally higher. BSE Sensex currently trades 13 points higher at 40,370 against the previous closing of 40,356 and NSE Nifty trades at 11,900 level, rising 5 points higher compared to last close of 11,895 level. While strength in media, PSU banking and pharma indices helped gain further momentum, weakness in realty, financial, auto, FMCG and IT capped gains and dragged the broader indices further down.
10:09 AM (1 year ago)

Relaince Comm posts India's second biggest quarterly loss

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Debt-ridden Reliance Communications Q2 consolidated net loss stood at Rs 30,158 crore, as against profit of Rs 1,141 crore in the corresponding three months a year ago. The company posted loss of Rs 366 crore in the earlier quarter of the current fiscal. Company's revenue was down 65.1% at Rs 302 crore compared to Rs 856 crore on a quarterly basis.

The company set aside Rs 28,314 crore during July-September 2019, which includes Rs 23,327 crore license fee and Rs 4,987 crore spectrum usage charges, on account of provisioning following the Supreme Court order on calculation of annual adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of telecom companies.  
10:25 AM (1 year ago)

Wockhardt shares rise amid stake sale news

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Wockhardt shares rose almost 10% by the first hour of trade on Monday after media sources suggested that Cipla, Dr. Reddy’s and global private equity funds are in the race to acquire selected business divisions in the company, that have been put on the block to reduce the firm’s debt burden.

"Cipla, Dr Reddy’s, private equity fund Carlyle and Hong Kong-based investment fund PAG are among the suitorsin the race for these select business portfolios," as per media sources.

Wockhardt is reportedly expecting an combined valuation between Rs 2,400-Rs 2,700 crore from the proposed sale of these segments. The company had a total debt of Rs 3,367 crore as on March, 2019.

In Q2 FY19, the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 94.2 crore in Q2 FY20 compared to a net loss of Rs 30.8 crore, while its India's business stood at Rs 227 crore in Q2FY20 as compared to Rs 455 crore in Q2FY19.
10:32 AM (1 year ago)

Share market turns red

Share market turns red
Share Market Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty erased early gains to trade marginally lower on Monday, amid weakness in FMCG, auto and financial scrips.

BSE Sensex currently trades 25 points lower at 40,345 against the previous closing of 40,356 and NSE Nifty trades flat at 11,894 level, compared to last close of 11,895 level.

While strength in media, PSU banking and pharma indices helped gain further momentum, weakness in realty, financial, auto, FMCG and IT capped gains and dragged the broader indices further down.

Worst performers on Monday's early trade were Mahindra and Mahindra, GAIL, Coal India, Nestle India and Hindustan Unilever, whereas Top performers in the early trade included Bharti Airtel, Bharat Petroleum, SBI Bank, Garsim and Bharti Infratel.
10:44 AM (1 year ago)

HCL Infosystems rises 13%

HCL Infosystems rises 13%
Shares of HCL Infosystems rose 13% in the early trade on Monday to Rs 8.30 on the BSE, after company's subsidiary  HCL Learning sold entire shareholding in its subsidiary HCL Insys Pte Ltd, Singapore, to PCCW Solutions, Hong Kong, for SGD 57,628,787.

 
10:45 AM (1 year ago)

Sensex pack gainers and losers

Sensex pack gainers and losers
Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Bharti Airtel, SBI, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma and L&T, rising up to 3.09 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank, M&M, ONGC, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, HUL and Bajaj Auto fell up to 1.46 per cent.
