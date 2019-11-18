JNU protest LIVE updates: Delhi Police stop students' march at Ber Sarai

9:06 AM (1 year ago)

Anil Mabani resigns as director of Reliance Communications

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Director and chairman of the cash-crushed Reliance Communications (RComm), Anil Ambani has resigned from the mobile phone company he had led since 2006.Anil Ambani said in his resignation letter dated November 15, "I hereby tender my resignation as director of Reliance Communications Ltd, with immediate effect. Let me take this opportunity to thank all the directors for their longstanding support.""Reliance Communications has been admitted under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code since May 15, 2018," the company filing said.As the company is under the governance of the resolution professional, other directors Along with Ambani have also resigned."The resignations shall be put up to the committee of creditors of the company for their consideration,” filing further added.