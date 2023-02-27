Known technical analyst Ashwani Gujral passes away at 52

Ashwani Gujral, a known technical analyst and stock market commentator, passed away on Monday. He was 52. As per a media report, the funeral service for Gujral will take place at the Green Park crematorium, Delhi from 2:30 PM onwards.

Gujral had nearly 26 years of experience in the stock market. He was on the panel of ET Now and CNBC TV18 in the past. He was also the author of many books on trading derivatives and charting including: How to Make Money in Intraday Trading: A Master Class and How To Make Money Trading Derivatives: An Insider's Guide.

Gujral appeared in more than 30 investor camp conferences all over India. He conducted workshops on technical analysis and trading in institutes such as ICFP and IIT Kharagpur. He was earlier on the panel of ET Now, where he used to offer technical analysis and market outlook at 8-10 am and 2:30-3:30 pm. He was also on the panel of CNBC-TV18 for seven years.

Also read: Divgi TorqTransfer Systems' IPO opens on March 1; check price band & other details

Also read: Cyient, Lumax Auto, Poly Med & CreditAccess: Axis Securities suggests up to 20% rise in these 4 stocks