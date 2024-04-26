LTIMindtree Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 3.17% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

26 Apr 2024, 3:44:05 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd shares close at ₹4,793.05, up 3.31%
26 Apr 2024, 3:31:57 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of LTIMindtree Ltd closed at ₹4,793.05, up 3.17%. The day's high was ₹4,823.55 and low was ₹4,639.70, and the total traded volume stood at 757,748.
26 Apr 2024, 3:17:51 PM IST
26 Apr 2024, 3:13:49 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,713.65, Nifty at 22,448.40 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 625.79 points to 73,713.65 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 121.95 to 22,448.40 points as of 15:10 IST.
26 Apr 2024, 3:03:45 PM IST
26 Apr 2024, 2:47:38 PM IST
26 Apr 2024, 2:31:30 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 3.38%; m-cap at 1.42 Lakh Crore
The LTIMindtree Ltd stock has gained 0.35% in 1 day, gained 1.3% in the 1 week, lost 5.06% in 1 month, lost 16.23% 3 months, lost 9.2% in 6 months, gained 12.91% in 1 year, gained 6.58% in 3 years, and gained 22.88% in 5 years.
26 Apr 2024, 2:15:24 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd: 52-week high & low
LTIMindtree Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹6,442.00 and 52-week low of ₹4,153.05. At last count, the stock was up 3.14% at ₹4,791.00.
26 Apr 2024, 1:49:13 PM IST
574,748 LTIMindtree Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 574,748 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
26 Apr 2024, 1:33:01 PM IST
Here’s how LTIMindtree Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
26 Apr 2024, 1:16:53 PM IST
26 Apr 2024, 1:02:47 PM IST
26 Apr 2024, 12:48:40 PM IST
26 Apr 2024, 12:32:34 PM IST
26 Apr 2024, 12:02:22 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹154.72, LTIMindtree Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 29.97 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 6.86 times its price-to-book ratio.
26 Apr 2024, 11:46:14 AM IST
26 Apr 2024, 11:32:08 AM IST
26 Apr 2024, 11:17:59 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,134.43, Nifty at 22,550.00 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 205.01 points to 74,134.43 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 20.35 to 22,550.00 points as of 11:15 IST.
26 Apr 2024, 11:03:52 AM IST
26 Apr 2024, 10:47:43 AM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of LTIMindtree Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:44 IST stands at 337,591.
26 Apr 2024, 10:15:29 AM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd stock up 1.3% in 5 days
While the LTIMindtree Ltd share gained 0.35% today, the scip is up 5.06% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 9.2% and one-year return of 12.91%.