LTIMindtree Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.03% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

06 May 2024, 3:41:30 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd shares close at ₹4,720.00, up 1.03%
06 May 2024, 3:31:18 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of LTIMindtree Ltd closed at ₹4,720.00, up 1.17%. The day's high was ₹4,739.00 and low was ₹4,660.00, and the total traded volume stood at 232,686.
06 May 2024, 3:19:10 PM IST
06 May 2024, 3:11:00 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,820.49, Nifty at 22,477.80 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 57.66 points to 73,820.49 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 1.95 to 22,477.80 points as of 15:10 IST.
06 May 2024, 3:02:54 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd SWOT Analysis
06 May 2024, 2:46:37 PM IST
06 May 2024, 2:32:27 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.03%; m-cap at 1.39 Lakh Crore
The LTIMindtree Ltd stock has gained 0.35% in 1 day, gained 1.3% in the 1 week, lost 5.06% in 1 month, lost 16.23% 3 months, lost 9.2% in 6 months, gained 12.91% in 1 year, gained 6.58% in 3 years, and gained 22.88% in 5 years.
06 May 2024, 2:18:10 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd: 52-week high & low
LTIMindtree Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹6,442.00 and 52-week low of ₹4,466.05. At last count, the stock was up 0.90% at ₹4,700.00.
06 May 2024, 1:47:41 PM IST
144,545 LTIMindtree Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 144,545 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
06 May 2024, 1:31:19 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how LTIMindtree Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
06 May 2024, 1:17:09 PM IST
06 May 2024, 1:02:55 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹6,442.00 and 52-week low of ₹4,466.05. At last count, the stock was up 0.86% at ₹4,690.00.
06 May 2024, 12:46:40 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd Stock Summary
06 May 2024, 12:30:26 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of LTIMindtree Ltd with peer listed stocks
06 May 2024, 12:04:07 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹154.72, LTIMindtree Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 30.08 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 6.89 times its price-to-book ratio.
06 May 2024, 11:47:50 AM IST
06 May 2024, 11:33:39 AM IST
The IT - Software company saw 114,654 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
06 May 2024, 11:17:23 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,081.70, Nifty at 22,521.00 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 203.55 points to 74,081.70 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 45.15 to 22,521.00 points as of 11:15 IST.
06 May 2024, 11:01:08 AM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd versus peer group stocks
06 May 2024, 10:48:57 AM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of LTIMindtree Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 88,019.
06 May 2024, 10:16:29 AM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd stock up 1.3% in 5 days
While the LTIMindtree Ltd share gained 0.35% today, the scip is up 5.06% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 9.2% and one-year return of 12.91%.