Market LIVE: Sensex nears 400 points drop, Nifty at 11,700 level; Jet Airways falls over 16%

9:45 AM (2 years ago)

Brent Crude

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Oil rallied nearly 5% on escalating Middle East tensions. Brent Crude, the global Oil Benchmark is hovering at $61.2/bbl after it has touched intra-day low of below $60/bbl yesterday.

On the contrary, Petrol price decrease in the range of 16 to 18 paise & diesel price decrease in the range of 16 to 17 paise across four major cities.(Reuters)