Market LIVE: Sensex nears 400 points drop, Nifty at 11,700 level; Jet Airways falls over 16%

Jun 14, 2019, Updated Jun 17, 2019, 3:02 PM IST

Equity benchmark indices extended losses in the last hour of trade to close into bearish territory on Friday. Sensex ended down by 298.82 points at 38,452, while Nifty fell down by 90 points to close at 11,823.

 

9:14 AM (2 years ago)

Rupee opens flat today

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


On the currency front, the Indian rupee opened flat Friday morning, at 69.51 against the dollar, same as yesterday's close.
9:15 AM (2 years ago)

FII and DII

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 172.35 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 444.87 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Wednesday.
9:23 AM (2 years ago)

Opening Bell

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Sexsex opens at 55 points up at 39797 against yesterday close of 39741.36 while Nifty started at 11,910 level,with 17 advances. 11,910.10.

9:24 AM (2 years ago)

Gainers/Losers

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
YES Bank, UPL, GAIL, Bajaj Finance and Maruti were among the top gainers on NSE, while Grasim, IOC, BPCL, Dr. Reddy and Reliance Industries were the leading losers at the opening bell.

9:28 AM (2 years ago)

Market update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Benchmark indices, after opening with positive bias, turned negative to trade marginally lower in today's trade. Sensex is down by 75 points to 39,667 level, with  18 components trading in red, while Nifty is trading down by 28 points, 11,885, with 34 out of 50 declining stocks.
9:41 AM (2 years ago)

Global Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Asian markets like Hong Kong and China Index declined marginally (0.2%) while Nikkei Index is up 0.3%. On the Singapore Exchange, SGX Nifty declined 0.2% or 17 pts to levels around 11,890 Vs Nifty June Fut's Thursday's close of 11,928, indicating a lower opening on Dalal Street.

While on the Wall-Street, US Stocks have had a strong run in June so far on hopes the Federal Reserve will act to counter a slowing global economy.
9:45 AM (2 years ago)

Brent Crude

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Oil rallied nearly 5% on escalating Middle East tensions. Brent Crude, the global Oil Benchmark is hovering at $61.2/bbl after it has touched intra-day low of below $60/bbl yesterday.
On the contrary, Petrol price decrease in the range of 16 to 18 paise & diesel price decrease in the range of 16 to 17 paise across four major cities.(Reuters)
10:27 AM (2 years ago)

Wockhardt gets zero observation for Aurangabad facility by USFDA

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
The company has announced that after the inspection of Bioequivalence Centre located at R&D Centre, Aurangabad from 10th - 12th June by the USFDA (U. S. Food and Drug Administration), there was Nil observation (i.e. zero 483 observation), signifying that best practices were followed, in compliance to regulations.
10:41 AM (2 years ago)

Jet Airways 11% down today

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


On both the exchange platforms, the stock of Jet Airways is trading at Rs 81, down over 11%. Jet Airways today was down 10% at opening after sliding 20% yesterday after NSE announced to close daily trading on the stock, effective June28.
10:47 AM (2 years ago)

Oil tankers attack update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
According to experts, market mood was negative tracking weak cues from global markets amid rising crude oil prices after attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, and continued uncertainty over trade talks between the US and China.The United States has blamed Iran for the attacks as the incident came amid spiralling tensions between Tehran and Washington which has pointed the finger at Iran over earlier tanker attacks in May. U.S. stocks rose on Thursday after two days of declines, with energy shares rebounding on the back of crude oil surge.(Reuters)
11:07 AM (2 years ago)

Dr Reddy's opened lower after Co announces sale of its neurology branded products

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced today that it entered into a definitive agreement with Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC for selling its neurology branded products.
Dr.Reddy's will receive U.S.$70 million as upfront consideration, U.S.$40.5 million in near term milestones and additional financial considerations including, existing contractual obligation and inventory. Subsequently, Dr. Reddy's will receive sales based royalties on a quarterly basis.
11:41 AM (2 years ago)

RITES board to consider bonus issue on June 24'

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
RITES Ltd, the engineering consultancy, has announced today that the firm is to consider the proposal for issuance of Bonus Share at the BoD meet, that is scheduled to be held on Monday, June 24, 2019. Following the disclosure, the share price of RITES, rose 6.36% to intraday high of Rs 294.50 on BSE. the stock currently trades 5% up at Rs 290.
12:06 PM (2 years ago)

Mike Pompeo pushes Delhi to further open its economy and drop trade barriers

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Ahead of his visit to India, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has pushed New Delhi to further open its economy and drop the trade barriers, saying countries that have provided American companies access to their markets have seen "real opportunity".

Speaking at the India Ideas Summit of US-India Business Council here on Wednesday, he also said America is "open" to dialogue on trade issues.

Read More: Mike Pompeo pushes India to drop trade barriers, give access to US in local markets

12:12 PM (2 years ago)

Paper production at all-time low

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Domestic paper production (excluding newsprint) touched an all-time low of 6.9 million tonnes during 2018/19. Data collated from CMIE shows that this is the second consecutive year of double-digit fall in the paper output-- (-)11.5 per cent in 2017/18 and (-)31 per cent in 2018/19.

The rapidly falling demand for paper is expected to remain weak owing to the shift in consumption pattern from paper to digital technologies. Consumption of all kinds of paper (excluding newsprint) declined for the first time in 2017/18 by 16.4 per cent and stood at 10.9 million tonnes.

Read more: Slowdown Blues: Paper production at all-time low, book publishing sector takes a hit
12:40 PM (2 years ago)

Tech Mahindra appoints Haigreve Khaitan and Shikha Sharma as independent directors

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Tech Mahindra, today announced in the disclosure made through filing that "The BoD of the firm , based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee proposed to the Members of the Company. the appointment of Mr. Haigreve Khaitan and Ms. Shikha Shanna as Independent Directors on the BoD of the Company". The term of appointment is for 5 years.

Mr. Haigreve Khaitan, age 48 years is a Bachelor of Law and is a Partner of Khaitan & Co.

Ms. Shikha Sharma, age 60 years is a BA (Hons) in Economics. PGD in Software Technology and PGD from IIM, Ahmedabad. She was also the Managing Director and CEO of Axis Bank from June 2009 till December 2018.
1:06 PM (2 years ago)

Hexaware 2% higher after announcing acquisition of Mobiquity for up to $182 m

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Hexaware Technoogies annoounced that Hexaware Technologies Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary, has acquired 100% shares of Mobiquity Inc. and Hexaware Technologies Limited has acquired 100% shares of Mobiquity Softech Private Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Mobiquity Inc.).

The corporate added that this acquisition would help gain traction in banking and Pharma verticals, which are the focus areas for Hexaware. It also, brings in valued partnerships particularly with A WS and Backbase.

The cost of acquisition totalled to US$ 182 Mn, from which, upfront payout up to US$ 131 Mn has been made and another US$ 51 Mn deferred consideration is contingent on earnouts.

1:09 PM (2 years ago)

May WPI inflation comes in at 2.45%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Wholesale price-based inflation slipped to about two-year low at 2.45 per cent (provisional) in May compared to 3.07 per cent (provisional) for the previous month and 4.78 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year. The major fall in inflation has been due to falling prices of food articles, fuel and power items, says official data.

Read more: Wholesale inflation slips to 2-year low at 2.45% in May
1:32 PM (2 years ago)

Federal Bank to consider issue of bonds worth Rs 500 crore

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Federal Bank announced that the bank is to consider issue of bonds worth Rs 500 crore on private placement basis on bank's board meet, that is to be held on June 20. Of this, approve allotment of rated, unsecured, listed, redeemable Basel III Compliant Tier II bonds is worth Rs 100 crore and another option to retain over subscription of rated, unsecured, listed, redeemable Basel III Compliant Tier II bonds is for Rs 400 crores.
2:08 PM (2 years ago)

Maruti changes its vehicle portfolio

Posted by :- Rupa Roy



Maruti has informed the exchanges today about changes its vehicle portfolio. The automobile giant has launched BS-VI compliant flagship models, with introduction of CNG variant in New Alto at the price range of Rs. 4.10 and Rs. 4.14 lakh, introduction of safety compliant Swift (petrol and Diesel) & BS-VI compliant (Petrol), compliant to "AIS-145 Safety Norms" at the cost of Rs 5.14-8.89 lakh ex-Showroom Delhi. the co. has also introduced BS-VI compliant WagonR (1.2 Ltr)with revision in prices to range of Rs 5.10-5.96 lakh.
2:19 PM (2 years ago)

Canara Bank floats RFP to select BRLMs/merchant bankers to raise equity through QIP

Posted by :- Rupa Roy



In regards to funds raising through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), Canara Bank has annouced that to float RFP to select BRLMs/merchant bankers to raise equity through QIP.
