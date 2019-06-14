Market LIVE: Sensex nears 400 points drop, Nifty at 11,700 level; Jet Airways falls over 16%

Tech Mahindra appoints Haigreve Khaitan and Shikha Sharma as independent directors
Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Tech Mahindra, today announced in the disclosure made through filing that "The BoD of the firm , based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee proposed to the Members of the Company. the appointment of Mr. Haigreve Khaitan and Ms. Shikha Shanna as Independent Directors on the BoD of the Company". The term of appointment is for 5 years.
Mr. Haigreve Khaitan, age 48 years is a Bachelor of Law and is a Partner of Khaitan & Co.
Ms. Shikha Sharma, age 60 years is a BA (Hons) in Economics. PGD in Software Technology and PGD from IIM, Ahmedabad. She was also the Managing Director and CEO of Axis Bank from June 2009 till December 2018.