Market Today Summit LIVE: Growth path has been unprecedented, says Niranjan Hiranandani

J Jagannath Jan 24, 2023, Updated Jan 24, 2023, 2:51 PM IST

Hear the market experts to know if 2023 will be a year of comeback or deeper problems

Dilip G Piramal Chairman, VIP Industries and Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-Founder, and Managing Director, at Hiranandani Group Dilip G Piramal Chairman, VIP Industries and Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-Founder, and Managing Director, at Hiranandani Group

Business Today will host its first ever Market Summit in Mumbai at St Regis today. The one-day event will see market gurus decoding the trajectory of benchmark and sectoral indices and outlook for the current year.

BT Market Today Summit will see the coming together of top investors, practitioners, policymakers, global experts, business leaders, and other stakeholders from the Indian capital market ecosystem in Mumbai. The summit will explore key trends and challenges that will help the capital market play a bigger role in India's growth, allowing speakers to share their unique experiences and ideas.

The event started with a session by Samir Arora, founder of Helios Capital at 2:00 pm. Arora deliberated upon whether 2023 will be a year of comeback for the market or if the volatility of 2022 will continue this year too.

Other speakers at this event include Nilesh Shah, MD and CEO, Kotak Mahindra AMC, Vijay Chandok, MD and CEO, ICICI Securities, Basant Maheshwari, investor and author of The Thoughful Investor, Dhiraj Reli, MD  and CEO of HDFC Securities, A Balasubramaniun, MD and CEO of Aditya Birla Sunlife AMC and Chairman of AMFI, Sankaran Naren, ED and CIO, ICICI Prudential AMC, Prashant Jain, director and fund manager, 3P Investment  Managers, Sundeep Sikka ED and CEO Nippon Life India AMC, Rajeev Thakkar, CIO and director PPFAS Asset Management, Ridham Desai, MD, Morgan Stanley India, Kenneth Andrade, founder and CIO, Old Bridge Capital, Saurabh Mukherjea, founder and CIO, Marcellus Investment Managers and Devina Mehra, Chairperson and MD, First Global.

Meanwhile, Business Today on Tuesday launched the new Markets Today page on its website www.businesstoday.in.

2:51 PM (24 seconds ago)

Growth path has been unprecedented in 2022: Niranjan Hiranandani

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

Growth path has been unprecedented in 2022 despie home loan rates rising from 6.5% to 8.2%, says Niranjan Hiranandani.

2:44 PM (7 minutes ago)

India Inc's Expectations on 2023 and Beyond

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

Next session is on India Inc's expectations from 2023 and beyond with Dilip G Piramal Chairman, VIP Industries and Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-Founder, and Managing Director, at Hiranandani Group.

2:42 PM (9 minutes ago)

Samir Arora on impact of US interest rate hike

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

 

2:38 PM (13 minutes ago)

'We hold Zomato, Paytm but not Nykaa'

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

Nykaa's business seems doable but not Zomato and Paytm and they can turn multi-baggers, says Samir Arora.

2:35 PM (16 minutes ago)

'HDFC Bank will be our number one holding'

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

HDFC Bank will remain our number one holding. It's very cheap and comes at one-third value of Bajaj Finance, says Samir Arora.
 

2:33 PM (17 minutes ago)

'We hold 30 stocks, there has to be diversification'

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

Concentration of portfolio is a bad idea. We have 30 names, which include 10 big names, 20 mid-caps or new companies, says Samir Arora.
 

2:30 PM (21 minutes ago)

'Bajaj Finance we made 70x'

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

Bajaj Finance we made 70x but sold it fully. We have Adani Port, says Samir Arora.

2:28 PM (22 minutes ago)

How can IT companies be immune from global trend?

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

While all global tech companies are resorting to layoffs, how long can IT companies remain unaffected, says Samir Arora on selling IT stocks and said might re-enter in 6-8 months.

2:26 PM (25 minutes ago)

Can make money from three sectors: Samir Arora

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

Financials, consumer and technology stocks can make the most money in future, says Samir Arora.

2:24 PM (27 minutes ago)

Can equities beat FDs?

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

Over time, equities will beat fixed deposits, if not in a year but compounding wise, says Samir Arora.

2:20 PM (31 minutes ago)

'US markets have rarely been negative...': Samir Arora

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

US markets have rarely been negative for two years in a row, which happened only four times in last 100 years, says Samir Arora.

2:19 PM (32 minutes ago)

No capital gains tax coming: Samir Arora

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

Helios Capital founder Samir Arora says he doesn't see capital gains tax coming in Budget 2023.

2:05 PM (45 minutes ago)

Livestream of Market Today Summit

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

 

2:00 PM (50 minutes ago)

Where to watch Market Today Summit

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

 

1:48 PM (1 hour ago)

Samir Arora to speak soon

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

Samir Arora, founder, Helios Capital will kickstart the Market Today Summit with a talk on "2023: The year of comeback or deeper malaise?"