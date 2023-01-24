Market Today Summit LIVE: Growth path has been unprecedented, says Niranjan Hiranandani

Business Today will host its first ever Market Summit in Mumbai at St Regis today. The one-day event will see market gurus decoding the trajectory of benchmark and sectoral indices and outlook for the current year.

BT Market Today Summit will see the coming together of top investors, practitioners, policymakers, global experts, business leaders, and other stakeholders from the Indian capital market ecosystem in Mumbai. The summit will explore key trends and challenges that will help the capital market play a bigger role in India's growth, allowing speakers to share their unique experiences and ideas.

The event started with a session by Samir Arora, founder of Helios Capital at 2:00 pm. Arora deliberated upon whether 2023 will be a year of comeback for the market or if the volatility of 2022 will continue this year too.

Other speakers at this event include Nilesh Shah, MD and CEO, Kotak Mahindra AMC, Vijay Chandok, MD and CEO, ICICI Securities, Basant Maheshwari, investor and author of The Thoughful Investor, Dhiraj Reli, MD and CEO of HDFC Securities, A Balasubramaniun, MD and CEO of Aditya Birla Sunlife AMC and Chairman of AMFI, Sankaran Naren, ED and CIO, ICICI Prudential AMC, Prashant Jain, director and fund manager, 3P Investment Managers, Sundeep Sikka ED and CEO Nippon Life India AMC, Rajeev Thakkar, CIO and director PPFAS Asset Management, Ridham Desai, MD, Morgan Stanley India, Kenneth Andrade, founder and CIO, Old Bridge Capital, Saurabh Mukherjea, founder and CIO, Marcellus Investment Managers and Devina Mehra, Chairperson and MD, First Global.

Meanwhile, Business Today on Tuesday launched the new Markets Today page on its website www.businesstoday.in.