Market Update: Sensex closes 85 points up, Nifty at 11,691 level; Jet Airways falls 41%

12:07 PM (2 years ago)

KGI Bank Prepares for its Next Phase of Growth with TCS BaNCS

Posted by :- Rupa Roy





Tata Consultancy Services (TCS),announced today to the exchnages that its customer, KGI Bank in Taiwan, has successfully deployed TCS BaNCS for its corporate and consumer banking operations, creating a strong foundation for its next phase of growth.





KGI Bank selected TCS BaNCS to help achieve both its short term goals and its strategic objectives. The successful implementation unified the Bank's corporate and consumer banking businesses, and is one of the fastest core banking deployments in Taiwan.