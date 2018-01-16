Markets end marginally lower in volatile trading session: Wipro, Infosys, TCS among biggest gainers

Markets ended with marginal losses as increased trade deficit dented investors sentiments. Sensex lost 72 points and closed at 34,771.05, whereas Nifty went down by 41 points and closed at 10,700.45. India's exports rose by 12.36% in December. However, imports surged at a higher rate of 21.12 per cent which widened the trade deficit to three year high. The trade deficit stood at $14.88 billion that grew by 41 per cent year on year. In addition, sentiments were also affected after RBI Deputy Governor warned banks about growing interest rate risks.

Barring IT and Tech, all BSE sectoral indices declined in today's trade. The biggest losers were realty (-3.51%), metal (-2.83%) and energy (-2.31%) sectors. Rising global oil prices negatively affected the oil stocks. HPCL lost over 3%, BPCL slipped over 1.7% and IOC declined nearly 1.5%. Out of 3091 stocks traded on BSE today, nearly 72% or 2223 stocks declined, 749 stocks advanced and 119 remains unchanged.

FPIs bought over Rs 152.7 crores worth of equities today. Wipro (4.88%), Infosys (3.93%) and TCS (3.77%) were the biggest Sensex gainers. Among the A category stocks of BSE, Just Dial gained the most by over 5.3% followed by Wipro (4.88%) and HCL Technologies (4.61%). Federal Bank lost over 7% after declaring its Q3 results. It reported total income and net profit growth of 6.8 per cent and 26.4 percent respectively.

Among the global peers, most Asian markets advanced led by Japan's Nikkei that hits 26 year high. South Korean KOSPI closed higher helped by large cap technology stocks. Shanghai Composite gained on the back of soaring financial stocks.