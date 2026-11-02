Muthoot FinCorp looks beyond gold loans with ₹3,000 crore IPO

Gold loans remain its main business, but the strategy is to build a wider financial services franchise around its existing customer base. For Muthoot FinCorp, the challenge will be to diversify revenue while maintaining the lending quality and growth of its core gold loan business.

Gold loans remain the core growth engine

Muthoot FinCorp’s gold loan assets under management (AUM) grew at a compound annual growth rate of 59.04% between March 2024 and March 2026, reaching ₹49,331.20 crore as of March 31, 2026.

The company had 3,781 gold loan branches across 25 states and union territories at the end of March 2026. Around 77.33% of its branches were in non-metro markets, giving it an existing network to target customers beyond large cities.

Advertisement

It plans to add branches selectively in new markets and existing locations, while strengthening customer sourcing through business development officers, field sales teams, and fintech-led arrangements.

Plans to broaden lending beyond gold

While gold loans are expected to remain central to the business, Muthoot FinCorp plans to expand secured products such as loans against property, business loans and housing loans. These products are aimed at a wider range of customers, including self-employed individuals, small businesses, and underserved households.

The company offers 32 retail lending products across gold loans, loans against property, business loans, personal loans, digital loans, microfinance and housing finance. It also plans to widen distribution across savings, investments, insurance, payments, and other financial services.

This diversification could help the company generate revenue from customers beyond their initial gold loan transaction. However, expanding into additional lending segments also means managing different credit risks and operating requirements.

Advertisement

Fee-based income and digital reach

Muthoot FinCorp is looking to scale SWIFT, its wealth management business, to increase fee-based income and cross-selling opportunities. Fee-based income rose from ₹211.59 crore in FY24 to ₹571.76 crore in FY26, a compound annual growth rate of 64.38%, according to the DRHP.

Its digital platform, Muthoot FinCorp ONE, is intended to support customer acquisition and cross-selling. The app brings together the company’s lending products, services from other Muthoot Pappachan Group entities and third-party offerings across savings, investments, protection and payments.

As of March 31, 2026, the platform had recorded 8.34 million downloads and 1.37 million monthly active users. It served 2.58 million annual transacting customers in FY26. The company had 2.85 million active unique customers with loan accounts at the end of March 2026.

IPO to support future lending

The proposed ₹3,000 crore IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of shares. Muthoot FinCorp intends to use the proceeds to strengthen its Tier I capital base and meet future capital requirements, including onward lending.

The proposed listing comes as the company seeks to build on its gold loan franchise while expanding into additional financial services. Its next phase of growth will depend on how effectively it can use its branch and digital networks to acquire customers, diversify income, and maintain lending quality.