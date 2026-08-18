Nifty, Sensex, Nifty Bank outlook for today: GIFT Nifty down 85 pts; key levels to watch



GIFT Nifty, Asian markets & US stocks

GIFT Nifty Futures on the NSE International Exchange were 85.20 points, or 0.35 per cent, down at 24,307.50, hinting at a negative start for the domestic market on Tuesday. Asian stocks were seen struggling at open on Tuesday. Nikkei and Hang Seng were down a per cent each, while the KOSPI gained 1.5 per cent.

Wall Street indices finished lower on Monday as investors waited for quarterly reports from large retailers to provide insights into US consumer spending, while oil prices rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 272.63 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 53,459.78, the S&P 500 lost 40.70 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 7,745.06 and the Nasdaq ​Composite shed 84.25 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 26,644.91.

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Crude, US dollar, gold & more

Oil prices rose over $2 on Monday as the stalemate in Iran refocused oil traders on global supply worries. Brent ⁠crude ​futures edged up 0.2 per cent to $91.06 a barrel as trading ​resumed in Asia. The US dollar index traded around a two-month low of 99.527. Gold was up 0.1 per cent at $4,420.07, extending recent gains. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up ​0.1 per cent at $64,398.48.

Investor sentiment remained subdued amid continued uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran conflict and concerns over potential disruptions to global energy supplies, said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking.. "We recommend maintaining a cautious, stock-specific approach, utilising market declines to accumulate relatively stronger stocks while maintaining disciplined risk management."

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FII-DII flows

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 2,535.10 crore on Monday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 5,101.46 crore on a net-net basis.



Nifty50, Sensex & India VIX outlook

Market has formed a bearish candle on daily charts, and Nifty closed below the 20-day SMA after a long time, which is largely negative, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities.

"For day traders now, 24,400/78,000 would act as an immediate resistance zone for the bulls. If the market succeeds in trading above this level, it could bounce back to 24,500-24,620/80,200-80,500. On the flip side, a break below 24,220/77,500 could accelerate selling pressure. Below this, the market could retest the levels of 24,100-24,050/77,200-77,000," it adds.

Sensex is consolidating within the 77,000–78,300 range. Holding the 77,000–77,400 support zone will be crucial for maintaining stability, while a sustained move above 78,000–78,300 could revive upward momentum, Sachin Gupta, VP of Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking. "It is likely to remain range-bound, with buying interest at lower levels."

While some buying interest may emerge around these levels, a meaningful reversal of the ongoing downtrend is likely to be confirmed only once the index manages to reclaim the 24,450–24,500. The broader near-term setup remains cautious, said Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst – Equity & Derivatives at Angel One. "24,250-24,200 band is an immediate support cluster, followed by a stronger support in the 24,100-24,000."

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The RSI remains at the 50 mark, reflecting a neutral stance. The MACD histogram has turned negative, with the fast line slipping below the signal line, highlighting the near-term weakness. India VIX settled at 11.32, said Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities.



Nifty Bank Outlook

Nifty Bank continues to trade above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day EMAs, reflecting a positive broader trend. Momentum indicators suggest a range-bound market environment. The daily RSI has been oscillating within a narrow band over the past 28 trading sessions, highlighting the absence of a strong directional bias, said Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

The 57,900-58,000 zone is expected to act as a crucial resistance area for the index. On the downside, the 57,100-57,000 zone remains an important support region. A decisive breakout or breakdown beyond these levels is likely to determine the next trending move in Nifty Bank," it added.

Nifty Bank formed a high wave candle as buying demand emerged from the rising trendline joining last 4 months low and 50 days EMA. The broader consolidation range remains intact between 56,500 and 58,700. It may extend the current consolidation and only a breakout or breakdown will signal a directional momentum, said Bajaj Broking.

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"Within the consolidation, it is facing resistance around 58,000, a move above the same will open upside towards 58,500-58,700 while failure to move above 58,000 will lead to consolidation in the broad range of 57,000-58,000. A decisive break below 57,000 would signal extended corrective move towards the 56,500, which forms the lower band of the broader consolidation," it adds.