Nifty, Sensex, Nifty Bank outlook for today: GIFT Nifty up 17 points; key levels to watch

Indian equity benchmark indices are set for a muted start on Wednesday as softer-than-expected US inflation data helped offset concerns over escalating US-Iran tensions, with the two countries exchanging strikes and battling ​for control of the Strait of Hormuz. Higher oil prices threaten to widen ​India's import bill and fiscal deficit,

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Indian equities are expected to trade sideways with some volatility expected in the near term amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, Brent crude prices rising and weak global cues, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The India-UK FTA comes into effect from July 15, 2026, and is expected to benefit labour-intensive sectors.



GIFT Nifty, Asian markets & US stocks

GIFT Nifty Futures on the NSE International Exchange were 17.30 points, or 0.07 per cent, up at 24,041.50, hinting at a muted start for the domestic market on Wednesday. Asian markets were higher on Wednesday. KOSPI soared more than 7 per cent, while Nikkei and Hang Seng gained more than a per cent each.

The US stocks advanced on Tuesday as solid big bank results and a cooler-than-expected inflation report boosted risk appetite amid ‌rising Middle East tensions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 10.02 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 52,508.66, the S&P 500 gained ​28.55 points, or ⁠0.38 per cent, to 7,543.89 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 233.83 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 26,107.01.

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Crude, US dollar, gold & more

Brent crude futures steadied around $85.50 a barrel, having gained more than 12 per cent this week ​on a flare-up in ​Middle East fighting. The dollar extended its weakness on Wednesday after tumbling from ​a two-week high. The US dollar index was a shade weaker at 100.81. The two-year Treasury yield fell 11 ​basis points to 4.19 per cent.

Weak global markets and rising volatility further weighed on risk appetite. However, selective buying in heavyweight stocks helped limit the downside, said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking. "We recommend maintaining a stock-specific approach while adhering to disciplined risk and position management."



FII-DII flows

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 739.69 crore on Tuesday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 2,927.71 crore on a net-net basis.

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Nifty50 & Sensex outlook

The market faced consistent selling pressure at higher levels throughout the day. A bearish candle on daily charts and a lower top formation on intraday charts indicate further weakness from the current levels. The intraday market texture is non-directional; perhaps traders are waiting for either side to breakout, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities.

"24,000/77,000 would act as a crucial support zone, while 24,150/77,300 would be the key resistance area for the bulls. Selling pressure below 24,000/77,000 is likely to accelerate, and the market could retest the 50-day SMA or levels around 23,800-23,750/76,300-76,000. On the flip side, above 24,150/77300, the chances of hitting 24,250-24,350/77500-77800 would turn bright," he added.

Sensex is testing its short-term moving average support. Momentum has cooled off from the neutral-to-positive zone and it is consolidating within a well-defined 76,200–78,000 range as traders await fresh directional cues, said Sachin Gupta, VP of Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking. ?Immediate support is placed at 76,200–76,500, while resistance is seen at 77,700–78,000."

Nifty held above the critical 50 EMA, indicating underlying strength. In the short term, the outlook is likely to remain positive as long as the index stays above 23,950, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. "It may advance towards 24,250–24,300. However, a decisive fall below 23,950 could weaken the current bullish setup and trigger a phase of consolidation," he added.

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Nifty Bank outlook

Bank Nifty formed a bearish candle with a lower high and a lower low signaling selling pressure at higher levels as the index snapped its three sessions winning streak and closed lower below the 57,500 levels. It is seen consolidating in the range of 58,700-56,500 and it may extend the same and only a breakout or breakdown will signal the next directional move, said Bajaj Broking.

"On the upside, 58,700 remains the immediate hurdle. A decisive close above this level would confirm a breakout from the ongoing consolidation and could trigger the next leg of the rally towards 59,300 and eventually 60,000 levels. On the downside index has major support placed at 56,500, making it a strong demand zone," it adds.

Nifty Bank continues to trade above its key moving averages, indicating that the broader trend remains intact. However, momentum indicators and oscillators are currently reflecting a lack of directional strength, suggesting a sideways bias in the near term, said Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

"Going forward, the 56,900-56,800 zone is expected to act as immediate support for the index. A sustained move below 56,800 could intensify selling pressure and lead to a further correction towards the 56,200 level. On the upside, the 57,800-57,900 range remains a crucial resistance area," he said.