SC refuses mandatory disclosure of FPI, AIF portfolios, rejects Mahua Moitra's PIL

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A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna, R Mahadevan and D K Upadhyaya said it could not issue such directions in the absence of an existing legal or regulatory framework requiring these disclosures.

"In the absence of any such framework, this court cannot exercise its discretion and issue a writ of mandamus to respondents to mandate a full public disclosure," the bench reportedly observed.

The court questioned whether it could compel the regulator to implement a disclosure requirement that did not exist in law. "If there is a policy that there has to be a public disclosure and then you are seeking a mandamus that it be implemented, that is one thing. But if there is no policy in existence, can we issue a mandamus?" the court asked.

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After examining SEBI's response, the bench noted that while AIFs and FPIs already submit investment-related disclosures to the regulator or custodians for regulatory oversight, there is no framework mandating public disclosure of their entity-wise investments.

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The court left it to the relevant authorities to consider the issue in light of the concerns raised during the proceedings.

Moitra had argued that the rapid expansion of AIFs and FPIs in India's financial markets, without corresponding public disclosure requirements, posed risks to transparency and investor protection.

Her petition highlighted that the number of SEBI-registered AIFs had increased from 42 in March 2013 to more than 1,528 by March 9, 2025, while their assets under management had risen from Rs 1,437 crore to nearly Rs 13 lakh crore by December 2024.

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The petition also cited FPI assets under custody exceeding Rs 74 lakh crore as of January 2025, compared with mutual fund assets under management of approximately Rs 68 lakh crore.

"However, while mutual funds (known as 'Collective Investment Schemes') are subjected to strict public disclosure norms (under SEBI Mutual Fund Regulations 1996 & SEBI Collective Investment Scheme (CIS) Regulation 1999, etc.), there are virtually no public disclosure norms for both AIFs as well as FPIs in India," the petition stated.

Moitra further argued that inadequate public disclosure of ultimate beneficial ownership could increase risks of money laundering, round-tripping, front-running, tax evasion and market manipulation.

The SC, however, declined to impose new disclosure obligations through judicial directions.

