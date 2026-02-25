NSE IX to offer Indian investors access to 30 global markets in 3-6 months: MD & CEO V Balasubramaniam

Indian retail investors and non-resident Indians (NRIs) may soon get access to shares across 30 global markets through the NSE International Exchange (NSE IX), according to V Balasubramaniam, Managing Director and CEO of NSE IX.

Speaking about the recently launched NSE IX Global Access platform, Balasubramaniam said the exchange currently offers trading in US stocks and plans to expand access to additional markets over the next three to six months. The platform was launched on February 12.

He said discussions are underway to add more markets, particularly from the G7 group of nations. Talks are ongoing in regions including Europe, Japan and the United Kingdom (UK), among others.

The Global Access platform allows Indian retail investors and NRIs to invest in overseas equities. Balasubramaniam said the offering is aimed at investors looking to diversify their equity portfolios internationally.

Onboarding on the platform is fully digital and does not require a demat account. The exchange follows a T+1 settlement cycle, he added.

Separately, in January, NSE IX entered into a strategic partnership with the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), a self-regulatory organisation for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) recognised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Under the collaboration, NBFCs operating in GIFT IFSC will be facilitated to raise funds through the NSE IX platform, including through the listing of debt and other financial instruments. NSE IX functions as an international multi-asset exchange in GIFT City.

The partnership aims to expand access to debt and equity products within the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) ecosystem and support the long-term and perpetual funding requirements of NBFCs.