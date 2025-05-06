NSE) announced a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,650.11 crore for the quarter ending on March 31, 2025, reflecting a 7% increase from the previous year's figure of Rs 2,487 crore. Revenue from operations for Q4FY25 was reported at Rs 3,771 crore, showing a decline of 18% compared to the same quarter last year when it was Rs 4,625 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

During a board meeting on May 6, 2025, the directors of NSE recommended a final dividend of Rs 35 per equity share for the financial year ending on March 31, 2025. This dividend includes a special one-time payout of Rs 11.46 per equity share.

On a standalone basis, NSE reported a net profit of Rs 4,040 crore, up significantly from Rs 2,291 crore in Q3FY25, with a net profit margin of 69%. The standalone total income rose to Rs 5,860 crore, driven partly by higher other income.

Total expenditure for Q4 FY25 increased by 4%, further impacting quarterly profitability. The quarter's operating EBITDA fell by 18% to Rs 2,799 crores, and net profit declined by 31% to Rs 2,650 crores from Q3FY25.

Advertisement

NSE reported a consolidated total income increase of 17% year-on-year to Rs 19,177 crores. This growth reflects strong operational performance and strategic initiatives undertaken by the exchange. The consolidated operating EBITDA also saw a significant rise, increasing by 28% to Rs 12,647 crores, indicating enhanced operational efficiency.

The net profit for the fiscal year rose by 47% to Rs 12,188 crores, reflecting the strong financial health of the exchange. Earnings per share improved significantly to Rs 49.24 from Rs 33.56 in the previous fiscal year, aided by the issuance of bonus equity shares in a 4:1 ratio.

Q4 Result

NSE reported a sharp 31% sequential decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25, reflecting muted trading activity and lower income from transaction charges.

Advertisement

In the January–March quarter, the exchange posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,650 crore, down from Rs 3,834 crore in Q3FY25. Consolidated total income stood at Rs 4,397 crore, declining both sequentially and year-on-year, compared to Rs 4,807 crore in Q3FY25 and Rs 5,080 crore in Q4FY24.

The fall in profit was primarily driven by a 15% quarter-on-quarter drop in transaction charge revenue, which came in at Rs 2,939 crore. This decline was attributed to reduced trading volumes across both the cash market and the derivatives segment. NSE also saw its consolidated operating EBITDA drop 18% QoQ to Rs 2,799 crore.

On the expense front, consolidated total expenditure rose 4% QoQ to Rs 1,124 crore, while normalized consolidated profit before tax, excluding gains from sale of investments—stood at Rs 3,299 crore, a 12% decline.

Full fiscal results

For the full fiscal year, on a standalone basis, NSE's total income saw a remarkable 33% year-on-year increase to Rs 19,823 crores. This includes an operating revenue of Rs 15,433 crores. The operating EBITDA for FY25 rose by 33% to Rs 10,243 crores, highlighting strong operational gains.

The standalone net profit for the year increased by 69% to Rs 11,246 crores, demonstrating the exchange's capacity to generate significant profit growth despite quarterly fluctuations.

Advertisement

Q4 FY24 Results