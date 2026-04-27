NSE's 13-crore milestone: SIP boom, digital access fuel investor participation hunger

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has crossed a major milestone, with its unique registered investor base surpassing 13 crore as of April 27, 2026, reflecting sustained momentum in retail participation across India.

The exchange added one crore investors in just seven months after hitting the 12-crore mark in September 2025, highlighting the blistering pace of growth. Total client accounts have also surged to 25.7 crore, underlining the scale of market participation.

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Growth in the investor base has picked up sharply over time. While it took 14 years to reach the first crore investors and another 11 years to add the next three crore, recent additions have come at a much faster rate — roughly one crore every 6-8 months. Over the past five years (FY21-FY26), the investor base has grown at a CAGR of 26.4%, significantly higher than the 15.2% seen in the preceding five-year period.

This expansion has been driven by broader digital access, rising financial awareness, and continued efforts by regulators and institutions to make markets more inclusive. Benchmark indices have supported investor confidence, with the Nifty 50 and Nifty 500 delivering annualised returns of 10.8% and 13.3%, respectively, over the past five years.

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A notable shift is visible in the investor profile. The median age has dropped to around 33 years from 36 in FY21, with nearly 40% of investors below 30. Women now account for nearly one-fourth of the total investor base, signalling broader demographic participation.

Geographically, the investor footprint now spans 99.85% of India’s pin codes. Maharashtra leads with 2 crore investors, followed by Uttar Pradesh (1.5 crore) and Gujarat (1.1 crore). Importantly, states outside the top 10 contribute 27% of the investor base, with strong growth emerging from smaller states and cities, particularly in the Northeast.

Indirect participation is also on the rise. During FY26, 7.2 crore new SIP accounts were opened, while average monthly SIP inflows surged to ₹29,132 crore — an eight-fold increase over the past decade.

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The growing use of mobile trading platforms, which now contribute over a fifth of cash market turnover, has further widened access. This surge, however, underscores the need for stronger investor education around risk, fraud prevention, and disciplined investing.

Reflecting this focus, NSE has expanded its investor awareness initiatives significantly. Investor Awareness Programs have increased five-fold to 17,764 in FY26, reaching over 9.3 lakh participants. Meanwhile, the Investor Protection Fund stood at ₹2,871 crore as of March-end 2026, up 16.8% year-on-year.

Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer at National Stock Exchange of India, said, “Crossing the 13-crore registered investors mark is a significant milestone. Adding one crore investors in roughly seven months reflects the underlying strength of participation, driven by mobile trading, simplified KYC and sustained financial literacy efforts, with growth expanding beyond urban centres into Tier 2/3/4 cities and across diverse instruments.”