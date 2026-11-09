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Nvidia shares plunge after CEO Jensen Huang admits to affair, board launches spy probe

Nvidia shares plunge after CEO Jensen Huang admits to affair, board launches spy probe

Nvidia shares have faced sustained selling pressure in recent months. At $177.77 on November 9, the stock had declined 22.47% over the past month, wiping $51.51 off its share price

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026 8:46 PM IST
Nvidia shares plunge after CEO Jensen Huang admits to affair, board launches spy probeNvidia shares hit multi-month low as board probes alleged foreign intelligence effort
SUMMARY
  • Nvidia shares fell around 4% to $178.44 on Monday after plunging as much as 8% earlier in the session
  • Nvidia launched an investigation into whether CEO Jensen Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation
  • Huang admitted to an extramarital affair, while Nvidia said it had no reason to believe company secrets were compromised

Nvidia shares fell around 4% to $178.44 in Monday's trading after the AI chipmaker launched an internal investigation into whether CEO Jensen Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

The stock had plunged as much as 8% earlier in the session.

The stock fell to $172.37 shortly after Wall Street opened, hitting a multi-month low as investors assessed the potential implications for Huang's leadership at one of the world's most valuable companies.

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Nvidia shares have faced sustained selling pressure in recent months. At $177.77 on November 9, the stock had declined 22.47% over the past month, wiping $51.51 off its share price.

Over six months, the AI chipmaker's shares had fallen approximately 17.4%, from $215.20 in May.

Must Read: Nvidia co-founder in soup: Everything you need to know about Jensen Huang and the alleged Chinese spy links

Last month, The New York Times reported that Huang had developed a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence agencies of passing information to Beijing.

Huang later admitted to Nvidia employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife.

On Sunday, Nvidia's board announced an independent investigation following reports that its founder and CEO had been the "target of a foreign intelligence effort".

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A committee of independent directors, supported by outside legal counsel, will oversee the inquiry.

"While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board's inquiry will examine all available information," the company said.

The board added that Huang "fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it."

Huang will continue serving as CEO during the investigation.

Read More: Who is Alice Huang? The Chinese intelligence allegations surrounding Jensen Huang explained

China rejects spying allegations

According to NYT, US intelligence agencies identified Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen and business executive associated with Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed, as someone allegedly gathering information for Beijing.

China rejected the charge.  "The so-called claim of ‘Chinese spies’ is completely groundless and is nothing but a smear against China," China's foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.

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In a letter to employees obtained by The Associated Press, Huang accepted responsibility for his personal conduct. "Leading Nvidia is the privilege of my life," he wrote. "My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 9, 2026 8:44 PM IST
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