Nykaa block deals: ICICI Pru MF, Société Générale, BofA Securities & Morgan Stanley among buyers

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) saw a dozen block deals on Tuesday, with Société Générale, BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, Aditya Birla SL MF, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund emerging as key buyers.

The Nykaa stocks were lapped up at Rs 182 apiece. Lighthouse India Fund III was the seller.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought a total of 46,00,000 shares worth Rs 83.72 crore. Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund purchased 30,56,140 shares worth Rs 55.62 crore.

Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore PTE bought 2,917,294 Nykaa shares worth Rs 53.09 crore. ONT Teachers Pension Plan lapped up 3,450,000 shares worth Rs 62.79 crore. BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 1,350,000 Nykaa shares worth Rs 24.57 crore. BofA Securities Europe purchased 7,78,906 Nykaa shares worth Rs 14.76 crore.

Axis Mutual Fund (5,50,000 shares), Regal Investment Fund (5,50,000 shares), Tasman Market Neutral Fund (1,83,711 shares), and Amazon Market Neutral Fund (1,85,643 shares) were among other Nykaa buyers in block deals.

Lighthouse India Fund III sold a total of 18,446,200 shares for the day. They were worth Rs 335.72 crore.

Lighthouse India Fund III had on November 16 sold three crore Nykaa shares worth Rs 525.39 crore in a bulk deal. The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 175.13 apiece. The same fund had sold 96,89,240 Nykaa shares on November 10 at an average price of Rs 171.75 per share.

Nykaa stock fell 4.69 per cent to close at Rs 183.05 on NSE. It settled at Rs 184.50 on BSE, down 3.91 per cent.

On Tuesday, shares of Nykaa settled at Rs 175.20, down 4.55 per cent on BSE.

