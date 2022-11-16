Nykaa bulk deal: Lighthouse India Fund sells Rs 525 crore worth shares at Rs 175.13 apiece

Lighthouse India Fund III on Wednesday sold three crore FSN E Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) worth Rs 525.39 crore in a bulk deal, BSE data showed. The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 175.13 apiece.

The same fund had sold 96,89,240 Nykaa shares on November 10 at an average price of Rs 171.75 per share. Nykaa stock fell 4.69 per cent to close at Rs 183.05 on NSE. It settled at Rs 184.50 on BSE, down 3.91 per cent.

The one year lock-in period for Nykaa pre-IPO shareholders got expired last week on Thursday. The scrip also turned ex-bonus the same day. Since then, the scrip is seeing heavy volumes.

On Tuesday, Segantii India Mauritius sold 33,73,243 Nykaa shares at Rs 199.34 a piece. It had bought 37,92,489 Nykaa shares at an average price of Rs 171.75 on November 10.

Société Générale (26,30,000 shares) and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore (82,13,050 shares) bought Nykaa shares on November 11 at an average price of Rs 186.40 each. TPG Growth IV SF PTE was the seller. TPG Growth sold 1,08,43,050 shares the same day at Rs 186.40 apiece.

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus bought 42,72,334 Nykaa shares on November 10 while Norges Bank (on account of Government Petroleum Fund) bought 39,81,350 NYkaa shares on November 10.

Net-net Nykaa shares are up 4.36 per cent in the last one week.

