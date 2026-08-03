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BTTV Exclusive| Park Mediworld: Bed expansion, specialty mix and CGHS revision fuel growth

BTTV Exclusive| Park Mediworld: Bed expansion, specialty mix and CGHS revision fuel growth

Park Mediworld CEO Dr. Sanjay Sharma explains how bed expansion, premium specialties, robotic surgeries and CGHS revisions are driving FY27 growth.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026 3:59 PM IST
BTTV Exclusive| Park Mediworld: Bed expansion, specialty mix and CGHS revision fuel growthBTTV Exclusive with Park Medi World

Park Mediworld’s strong opening to FY27 is being driven by a sharp expansion in capacity, a decisive tilt toward higher-end specialties and the early benefit of revised government health scheme rates, according to Group CEO and whole-time director Dr. Sanjay Sharma. The commentary comes as the healthcare company’s stock extends its rally and investors assess whether the earnings momentum can sustain through the year.

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Sharma struck a confident note on the outlook, saying the company had delivered “quarter one on a very strong note” and would “be continuing to do so well,” underlining management’s confidence in both demand and execution.

Capacity addition takes centre stage
The biggest trigger, Sharma said, was scale. Park Mediworld added about 960 beds on a year-on-year basis, materially expanding its operating base and creating room for future occupancy-led growth.

For hospital operators, bed addition is not just a volume story; it is the foundation for market capture in underpenetrated regions. A larger network allows companies to deepen referral funnels, widen catchment areas and improve the economics of specialist-led care over time.

Premium case mix lifts revenue quality
The second major lever was a richer treatment mix. Sharma said the contribution of high-end super-specialty, tertiary and quaternary care rose to 62% from 57%, a shift that typically improves billing intensity and supports margin resilience.

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“The introduction of da Vinci robots by itself has led to this higher increment towards the specialized products,” he said. That transition matters because robotic and minimally invasive procedures tend to strengthen a hospital chain’s premium positioning while also attracting more complex cases.

ARPM growth signals pricing power
The operational payoff is already visible in revenue metrics. Sharma said the company’s ARPM, or average revenue per patient metric referenced by management, rose about 12%, helped by the specialty mix upgrade and technology-led procedures.

That suggests Park Mediworld is not relying solely on occupancy gains for growth. Instead, it is extracting more value per case, a key marker for hospital chains seeking to balance affordability with profitability.

CGHS revision adds another tailwind
The company also began seeing the partial benefit of the CGHS rate revision announced in October 2025. Sharma said the impact “started coming in from Q1 onwards,” adding another layer of support to revenue growth.

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For investors, the takeaway is clear: Park Mediworld’s Q1 was not powered by a one-off spike, but by multiple reinforcing drivers—capacity, case mix, technology adoption and tariff support. If execution holds and new capacity ramps up as planned, the company’s growth narrative could remain firmly intact through FY27.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 3, 2026 3:59 PM IST
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