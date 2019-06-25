Parliament updates: 'We were rewarded for our work,' says PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Parliament on Tuesday in a note of thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address of the house. He spoke at length about the Lok Sabha elections outcome. President Kovind had addressed the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha last week and had raised several issues including the water crisis, 'One Nation, One Poll' proposal and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to address the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Additionally, two other MPs making headlines are Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty both TMC leaders from West Bengal, who took their oaths today. Follow the live updates on the Parliament session here: