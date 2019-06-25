Parliament updates: 'We were rewarded for our work,' says PM Modi in Lok Sabha
Jun 25, 2019, Updated Jun 25, 2019, 8:49 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Parliament on Tuesday in a note of thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address of the house. He spoke at length about the Lok Sabha elections outcome. President Kovind had addressed the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha last week and had raised several issues including the water crisis, 'One Nation, One Poll' proposal and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to address the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Additionally, two other MPs making headlines are Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty both TMC leaders from West Bengal, who took their oaths today. Follow the live updates on the Parliament session here:
4:05 PM(2 years ago)
Tejaswi Surya makes maiden speech
Tejaswi Surya, Bangalore South MP makes maiden speech in Lok Sabha today.
4:35 PM(2 years ago)
PM Narendra Modi to address Lok Sabha around 5pm: PMO
PMO: PM Narendra Modi will reply to the 'Motion Of Thanks On the President's Address' at around 5pm in the Lok Sabha today.
5:09 PM(2 years ago)
PM Modi begins speech
PM begins speech amid chants of "Modi, Modi!"
5:12 PM(2 years ago)
This note of thanks is also a note of thanks to the citizens: PM Modi
PM Modi said that the note of thanks for President Kovind's speech is also a note of thanks for the citizens of the country.
5:15 PM(2 years ago)
President's speech an echo of people's sentiments: PM Modi
"The President's speech was an echo of the sentiments of the people who voted us to the Lok Sabha," said PM Modi
5:22 PM(2 years ago)
Citizens gave us more power than before: PM Modi
"The citizens brought this government back and with more power than before," said PM Modi.
No greater satisfaction than being rewarded for your work: PM Modi
In 2014, the nation had chosen us as an experiment. But in 2019, the
people who reign supreme in a democracy have reposed their faith in us
after evaluating our performance. There is no greater satisfaction than
being rewarded on the basis of your work: PM Modi
5:31 PM(2 years ago)
We have to moved forward: PM Modi
"I know that it takes time to change things which have been existing for last 70 years. We did not divert or dilute from our main goal. We have to moved forward, be it regarding infrastructure or in space," said PM Modi.
5:35 PM(2 years ago)
On the right path to rid country of 70 years of ills: PM Modi
"I can say with confidence that we have taken the right path to rid the country of the ills of 70 years and we are on the same path even after great difficulty," said PM Modi.
5:37 PM(2 years ago)
People had to struggle for their basic rights: PM Modi
"After Independence, we unfortunately, have accepted a culture in which common people had to struggle with the system for their basic rights. It's not easy to change but my govt has begun to move in the right direction, without diversion or dilution," said PM Modi.
5:46 PM(2 years ago)
We want to remain rooted: PM Modi
"We don't believe in cutting our opponents down to size. We do not even compete with them who seem to fly so high that they are cut off the realities on the ground. Our motto is to remain rooted to the ground realities and work for the betterment of the people," said PM Modi.
5:50 PM(2 years ago)
Have to build nation our freedom fighters dreamt of: PM Modi
"Brave women and men died for the nation during the freedom struggle. We have to build the India our freedom fighters dreamt of. I urge all to observe Gandhi Ji's 150th birth anniversary and 75 years of India's freedom with great enthusiasm," said PM Modi.
5:57 PM(2 years ago)
Corporate world must invest in agriculture: PM Modi
"We have to inspire the corporate world to invest in agriculture. We must work towards it and make such policies," said PM Modi.
6:01 PM(2 years ago)
PM Modi credits BR Ambedkar for his initiatives towards waterways and irrigation
"Every initiative towards waterways and irrigation was taken by Baba Saheb Ambedkar," said PM Modi.
6:03 PM(2 years ago)
Pace of work on Sardar Sarovar dam increased after NDA took office: PM Modi
"Sardar Sarovar Dam was the brainchild of Sardar Patel. But work on this dam kept getting delayed. As CM of Gujarat, I had to observe a fast for getting this project going. After NDA govt took office, the pace of work has increased immensely, benefiting many people," said PM Modi.
6:08 PM(2 years ago)
Our responsibility to support Make in India: PM Modi
"Making fun of Make in India might give some a good night's sleep but it will not benefit the country. It is our responsibility to drive Make in India. Our dream is to make a New India and Make in India is essential for it," said PM Modi.
6:09 PM(2 years ago)
Our fight against corruption will continue: PM Modi
"Our fight against corruption will continue with full honesty and earnestness, without any vindictiveness. Our job is to pursue cases fairly, to punish the guilty or granting them bail is the job of the judiciary. We follow the rule of law," said PM Modi.
6:17 PM(2 years ago)
Don't link Uniform Civil Code with religion: PM Modi
"Congress missed opportunities with Uniform Civil Code and Shah Bano case. Today there is an opportunity again, we have brought a bill for women empowerment, please do not link it to religion," said PM Modi.
3:47 PM(2 years ago)
Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty take oaths
Nusrat Jahan opened her oath by greeting fellow lawmakers. "As-salamu alaykum, Namaskar," she said and followed up in Bengali. She concluded her oath by saying "Jai Hind, Vande Mataram, Jai Bangla." Mimi Chakraborty also concluded her speed with "Jai Bangla, Jai Bharat, Vande Mataram."