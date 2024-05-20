REC Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.17% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

20 May 2024, 3:41:39 PM IST
REC Ltd shares close at ₹544.85, up 0.17%
20 May 2024, 3:33:34 PM IST
REC Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of REC Ltd closed at ₹544.85, up 0.17%. The day's high was ₹547.60 and low was ₹543.40, and the total traded volume stood at 856,990.
20 May 2024, 3:17:18 PM IST
REC Ltd share price chart today
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,005.94, Nifty at 22,502.00 at 12:49 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 88.91 points to 74,005.94 at 12:49 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 35.90 to 22,502.00 points as of 12:49 IST.
Here's how REC Ltd price chart looks like today
REC Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.17%; m-cap at 1.43 Lakh Crore
The REC Ltd stock has gained 8.86% in 1 day, gained 6.56% in the 1 week, gained 0.53% in 1 month, lost 7.34% 3 months, gained 66.31% in 6 months, gained 239.32% in 1 year, gained 69.02% in 3 years, and gained 33.14% in 5 years.
REC Ltd: 52-week high & low
REC Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹567.15 and 52-week low of ₹127.40. At last count, the stock was up 0.17% at ₹544.85.
856,990 REC Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 856,990 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
Here's how REC Ltd price chart looks like today
Large Cap comparison of REC Ltd with peer listed stocks
REC Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹53.72, REC Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 10.14 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.07 times its price-to-book ratio.
Here's how REC Ltd price chart looks like today
REC Ltd versus peer group stocks
REC Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of REC Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 12:49 IST stands at 856,990.
REC Ltd stock up 6.56% in 5 days
While the REC Ltd share gained 8.86% today, the scip is up 0.53% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 66.31% and one-year return of 239.32%.
REC Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
REC Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.17% intraday against a 0.17% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.