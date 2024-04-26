Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.34% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

26 Apr 2024, 3:44:05 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shares close at ₹2,910.90, down 0.26%
26 Apr 2024, 3:31:57 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd closed at ₹2,904.90, down 0.46%. The day's high was ₹2,930.00 and low was ₹2,900.00, and the total traded volume stood at 443,146.
26 Apr 2024, 3:17:51 PM IST
26 Apr 2024, 3:13:49 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,713.65, Nifty at 22,448.40 at 15:05 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 625.79 points to 73,713.65 at 15:05 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 121.95 to 22,448.40 points as of 15:05 IST.
26 Apr 2024, 3:03:45 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd SWOT Analysis
26 Apr 2024, 2:47:38 PM IST
26 Apr 2024, 2:31:30 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.38%; m-cap at 19.67 Lakh Crore
The Reliance Industries Ltd stock has lost 0.07% in 1 day, lost 1.3% in the 1 week, gained 4.26% in 1 month, gained 19.03% 3 months, gained 8.05% in 6 months, gained 22.54% in 1 year, gained 15.11% in 3 years, and gained 19.09% in 5 years.
26 Apr 2024, 2:15:24 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd: 52-week high & low
Reliance Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,024.80 and 52-week low of ₹2,136.97. At last count, the stock was down 0.41% at ₹2,906.50.
26 Apr 2024, 1:49:13 PM IST
90,711 Reliance Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Refineries company saw 90,711 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
26 Apr 2024, 1:33:01 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Reliance Industries Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
26 Apr 2024, 1:16:53 PM IST
26 Apr 2024, 1:02:47 PM IST
26 Apr 2024, 12:48:40 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Summary
26 Apr 2024, 12:32:34 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Reliance Industries Ltd with peer listed stocks
26 Apr 2024, 12:02:22 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹102.90, Reliance Industries Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 28.36 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.49 times its price-to-book ratio.
26 Apr 2024, 11:46:14 AM IST
26 Apr 2024, 11:32:08 AM IST
26 Apr 2024, 11:17:59 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,134.43, Nifty at 22,550.00 at 11:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 205.01 points to 74,134.43 at 11:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 20.35 to 22,550.00 points as of 11:09 IST.
26 Apr 2024, 11:03:52 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd versus peer group stocks
26 Apr 2024, 10:47:43 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Reliance Industries Ltd's shares on the BSE as of 10:38 IST stands at 39,285.
26 Apr 2024, 10:15:29 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd stock down 1.3% in 5 days
While the Reliance Industries Ltd share lost 0.07% today, the scip is down 4.26% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 8.05% and one-year return of 22.54%.