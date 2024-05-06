Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.82% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

06 May 2024, 3:41:30 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shares close at ₹2,844.85, down 0.82%
06 May 2024, 3:31:18 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd closed at ₹2,838.15, down 1.06%. The day's high was ₹2,881.45 and low was ₹2,836.25, and the total traded volume stood at 141,281.
06 May 2024, 3:19:10 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd share price chart today
06 May 2024, 3:11:00 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,820.49, Nifty at 22,477.80 at 14:59 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 57.66 points to 73,820.49 at 14:59 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 1.95 to 22,477.80 points as of 14:59 IST.
06 May 2024, 3:02:54 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd SWOT Analysis
06 May 2024, 2:46:37 PM IST
06 May 2024, 2:32:27 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.82%; m-cap at 19.25 Lakh Crore
The Reliance Industries Ltd stock has lost 0.02% in 1 day, lost 1.3% in the 1 week, gained 4.26% in 1 month, gained 19.03% 3 months, gained 8.05% in 6 months, gained 22.54% in 1 year, gained 15.11% in 3 years, and gained 19.09% in 5 years.
06 May 2024, 2:18:10 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd: 52-week high & low
Reliance Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,024.80 and 52-week low of ₹2,191.80. At last count, the stock was down 0.78% at ₹2,846.20.
06 May 2024, 1:47:41 PM IST
101,220 Reliance Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Refineries company saw 101,220 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
06 May 2024, 1:31:19 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Reliance Industries Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
06 May 2024, 1:17:09 PM IST
06 May 2024, 1:02:55 PM IST
06 May 2024, 12:46:40 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Summary
06 May 2024, 12:30:26 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Reliance Industries Ltd with peer listed stocks
06 May 2024, 12:04:07 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹102.90, Reliance Industries Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 27.88 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.45 times its price-to-book ratio.
06 May 2024, 11:47:50 AM IST
06 May 2024, 11:33:39 AM IST
06 May 2024, 11:17:23 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,081.70, Nifty at 22,521.00 at 11:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 203.55 points to 74,081.70 at 11:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 45.15 to 22,521.00 points as of 11:09 IST.
06 May 2024, 11:01:08 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd versus peer group stocks
06 May 2024, 10:48:57 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Reliance Industries Ltd's shares on the BSE as of 10:39 IST stands at 64,855.
06 May 2024, 10:16:29 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd stock down 1.3% in 5 days
While the Reliance Industries Ltd share lost 0.02% today, the scip is down 4.26% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 8.05% and one-year return of 22.54%.