Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.11% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

14 May 2024, 3:42:38 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shares close at ₹2,836.30, up 1.11%
14 May 2024, 3:32:24 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd closed at ₹2,838.40, up 1.18%. The day's high was ₹2,854.05 and low was ₹2,800.00, and the total traded volume stood at 136,947.
14 May 2024, 3:18:06 PM IST
14 May 2024, 3:13:59 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,059.95, Nifty at 22,246.05 at 15:04 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 283.82 points to 73,059.95 at 15:04 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 142.00 to 22,246.05 points as of 15:04 IST.
14 May 2024, 3:03:51 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd SWOT Analysis
14 May 2024, 2:49:37 PM IST
14 May 2024, 2:33:21 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.59%; m-cap at 19.28 Lakh Crore
The Reliance Industries Ltd stock has gained 0.04% in 1 day, lost 1.3% in the 1 week, gained 4.26% in 1 month, gained 19.03% 3 months, gained 8.05% in 6 months, gained 22.54% in 1 year, gained 15.11% in 3 years, and gained 19.09% in 5 years.
14 May 2024, 2:17:06 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd: 52-week high & low
Reliance Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,024.80 and 52-week low of ₹2,193.12. At last count, the stock was up 1.68% at ₹2,852.30.
14 May 2024, 1:46:38 PM IST
65,474 Reliance Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Refineries company saw 65,474 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
14 May 2024, 1:32:20 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Reliance Industries Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
14 May 2024, 1:18:06 PM IST
14 May 2024, 1:03:44 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,024.80 and 52-week low of ₹2,193.12. At last count, the stock was up 0.83% at ₹2,828.70.
14 May 2024, 12:47:27 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Summary
14 May 2024, 12:33:15 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Reliance Industries Ltd with peer listed stocks
14 May 2024, 12:02:48 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹102.90, Reliance Industries Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 1.21 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.39 times its price-to-book ratio.
14 May 2024, 11:46:29 AM IST
14 May 2024, 11:34:20 AM IST
23,087 Reliance Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Refineries company saw 23,087 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
14 May 2024, 11:18:04 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,997.41, Nifty at 22,143.50 at 11:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 221.28 points to 72,997.41 at 11:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 39.45 to 22,143.50 points as of 11:09 IST.
14 May 2024, 11:03:52 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd versus peer group stocks
14 May 2024, 10:47:37 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Reliance Industries Ltd's shares on the BSE as of 10:39 IST stands at 19,830.
14 May 2024, 10:17:08 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd stock up 1.3% in 5 days
While the Reliance Industries Ltd share gained 0.04% today, the scip is up 4.26% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 8.05% and one-year return of 22.54%.