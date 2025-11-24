'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' author predicts 4x rise in silver; bets on Gold, BTC to survive crash

Robert Kiyosaki, the renowned author of has a word of caution for investors. The writer of best-seller 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' has warned that the 'biggest crash in history has begun' which will trigger the downturn in the US, followed by Europe and Aisa. However, Kiyosaki has re-emphasized his faith on precious metals and digital commodities.

Kiyosaki, in his post on microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) said that it is time to buy gold, silver, bitcoin and Ethereum. He believes that Silver is a safest bet which may jump to $200 in 2026, quadrupling from its current value around $50. He has set a short-term target of $70 for the white metal.

He said that this crash has the potential to make a few people rich, who are prepared, while warning that millions will lose everything. "AI will wipe out jobs and when jobs crash office and residential real estate crashes. I will have more ways to get richer even as markets crash in future Tweets or Xs," he added before concluding.

The medium- to long-term outlook on Silver remains strongly positive, supported by robust industrial and solar demand, persistent supply deficits, and safe-haven flows, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money. "The combination of a Doji on the slope and the prior inverted hammer confirms that dips continue to attract aggressive buying. The trend remains bullish as long as $48.50 holds."

A couple of days ago, Kiyosaki said that he sold Bitcoins worth $2.25 million at a price of $90,000 each. It indicates that he had sold 25 Bitcoins, which had purchased at $6,000 per coin. He made a whopping 1,500 return from its investment in Bitcoin within a few years. He said that he was still positive on Bitcoin but shall be purchasing two surgery centers and investing in a billboard business from his proceeds.

To recall, Bitcoin had tumbled more than 35 per cent from its all time high at $126,198.07 to $80,659.81 last week. The digital asset class has shown partial rebound to hover around $87,000 on Monday. The total market capitalization of all listed crypto tokens has slipped below the $3 trillion mark.

Bitcoin’s recovery above $87,000 follows one of its heaviest profit-taking weeks this cycle. This has been the highest since July with 81,000 BTC moving to centralised platforms and more than $2 billion in exchange inflows. The on-chain data implies that BTC remains in a profit-realisation phase rather than a deep bear market, said Vikram Subburaj, CEO at Giottus

"For investors, the combination of oversold momentum, reduced leverage, and sizable stablecoin ‘dry powder’ argues for calm, rules-based accumulation around key support zones rather than panic exits or high-leverage bets," he adds.